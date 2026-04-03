Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Jeff Tozzer's avatar
Jeff Tozzer
2d

The commissioners did not answer yesterday's question seeking clarification about whose interests they primarily represent. Here is today's email:

Dear Commissioners,

Skagit County has demonstrated that counties can formally respond to BIA land-into-trust actions as part of the administrative record—so why has Clallam County failed to do so for over a decade, and will you commit to submitting responses going forward?

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Eric Fehrmann's avatar
Eric Fehrmann
2d

I did not steal the property on which I reside. I pledge allegiance to one nation. I am not racially biased against tribal ancestry. I am in favor of governance of county commissioners responding to state and federal agencies requesting input on economic impact of land transfers. It is a dereliction of duty to not respond. There is also the impact on governance of sovereign nations control of land and exclusive admittance to such land.

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