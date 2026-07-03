Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert's avatar
Robert
4h

Jeff, sad that is has come to this. For a "Boy with a blog," you've turned CCWD into a force in little ol' Clallam County that has woken up a lot of sleeping folks who are tired of the same old, same old grift and have begun to speak up. The grifters feel threatened, both by you and Jake, as they should, though in a county that turned blue for the first time in the 2024 presidential election, creating meaningful change will not be swift nor easy. I love it when they say folks like you, or Clallamity Jen, can't be "journalists" cuz you have no degree or formal training. What hogwash. That's the kind of things people say when they're on the defensive and can't defend their positions with logic, common sense, or facts -- and hide behind pseudonyms like "Salsa Picante." Thank you for your efforts! Win, lose or draw, you have made a difference.

Reply
Share
jedjennings50's avatar
jedjennings50
3h

The world is full of hate from the left’s messages to people who don’t agree with them. They try to ruin lives and destroy the country from within without firing a shot. This battle is not over it is the beginning of taking back what we have lost. Jeff thanks for starting the process and pointing out the differences that exist in our CC leaderships fraud and abuse. We all deserve better outcomes than this but DONT give up hope that we all can make a difference. I am sure that the next political move will be if your name starts with a ( J ) you are ineligible to run for office. Thanks again and I am more determined now to tell everyone Vote JAKE!

Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Tozzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture