Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Jeff Tozzer
3h

The county commissioners did not reply to yesterday's email asking if their proclamation about the ongoing historical injustices brought on by colonization is unifying or divisive. Here is today's email for the commissioners:

Dear Commissioners,

I am writing to respectfully urge you to take a clear and timely stand on behalf of Clallam County residents by sending a formal letter to Representative Emily Randall and Senator Maria Cantwell asking them to keep the Dungeness and Protection Island National Wildlife Refuges in federal public trust.

As you know, these refuges—long managed for conservation and public access, and now under a relatively recent co-management agreement with the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe —are treasured public assets that generations of local families have used, enjoyed, and helped fund through their tax dollars. They are not surplus property, nor are they available for transfer; they belong to the public, and their value lies in remaining accessible, protected, and accountable to all. County residents have a deep and enduring connection to these lands, and many are increasingly concerned about the trajectory from co-management toward potential transfer of ownership.

A letter from the Board affirming that these refuges should remain in public hands—protected for future generations—would send a strong and appropriate message that Clallam County stands for preserving public lands for the public good.

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Dr. Sarah's avatar
Dr. Sarah
2h

Good Governance Daily Proverb:

Good governance honors history, but it does not bypass the public’s right to know who governs, by what authority, and for whose lasting benefit.

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