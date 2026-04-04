Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Jeff Tozzer's avatar
Jeff Tozzer
1d

The commissioners did not reply to yesterday's question about answering letters from the BIA and whether they'll commit to answering future letters. Here is today's email:

Commissioners,

The Safeway directly across from your offices—literally in the shadow of our courthouse, the county’s symbol of law and justice—has now installed anti-theft gates that alarm and lock if customers attempt to exit without paying.

After years of your leadership—11, 10, and 3 years—how do you explain the fact that such visible, costly anti-theft measures are now necessary steps away from the seat of county government, and what specific actions have you taken (or failed to take) that led to this outcome?

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Eric Fehrmann's avatar
Eric Fehrmann
1d

If you claim to be great "stewards" of the land and ecosystem, why import a possibly invasive species rather than nurture the native species? Profit over stewardship? Stewardship, the careful and responsible management of something entrusted to one's care, such as natural resources, or finances.

https://naturalhistory.si.edu/education/teaching-resources/life-science/invasive-species

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