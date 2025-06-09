Survey results released hours before key meeting
Will the Charter Review Commission listen?
The Charter Review Commission (CRC) survey closed ten days ago, but commissioners only received the results this morning—just hours ahead of their 5:30 PM meeting at the courthouse. Instructions for attending the meeting, either in person or virtually, are available here.
The survey results are clear and decisive. Clallam County residents overwhelmingly support the following positions (items identified with an asterisk* would require a voter-approved charter amendment):
Return to district-only voting* for commissioner elections
Require commissioners to recuse themselves* from participating in non-governmental organizations
Create a county ethics board*
The creation of a Water Steward position* received strong disapproval
Maintain the current number of commissioners at 3, not increase to 5
Continue holding Charter Review Commission meetings every 5 years
Reject ranked-choice voting* for county elections
In every category, the margins were wide—none of the results were close. The public has spoken.
Now the question is: Will the CRC follow the will of the voters—or press forward with a predetermined agenda?
Good Job CC residents!
Where there's a will, there's a way!😎
The people have spoken!