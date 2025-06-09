The Charter Review Commission (CRC) survey closed ten days ago, but commissioners only received the results this morning—just hours ahead of their 5:30 PM meeting at the courthouse. Instructions for attending the meeting, either in person or virtually, are available here.

The survey results are clear and decisive. Clallam County residents overwhelmingly support the following positions (items identified with an asterisk* would require a voter-approved charter amendment):

Return to district-only voting* for commissioner elections

Require commissioners to recuse themselves* from participating in non-governmental organizations

Create a county ethics board*

The creation of a Water Steward position* received strong disapproval

Maintain the current number of commissioners at 3 , not increase to 5

Continue holding Charter Review Commission meetings every 5 years

Reject ranked-choice voting* for county elections

In every category, the margins were wide—none of the results were close. The public has spoken.

Now the question is: Will the CRC follow the will of the voters—or press forward with a predetermined agenda?

