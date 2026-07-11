Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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MK's avatar
MK
1hEdited

Marcia Kelbon is the clear choice in the 24th legislative race. Her practicality applies equally to everyone vs the special interest candidates. She has my unwavering support.

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jedjennings50's avatar
jedjennings50
1h

When does the well run dry? $50k for a bathroom plus maintenance is another example of rampant public money being spent on the bums that CC seems to attract. We continue to spend money as Jeff exposed yesterday on the people that don’t want help. The city keeps throwing more $ at the problem making it worse. Now we export our tax dollars to outside companies as well. The new Public Safety project that is $13m that is being built by the airport also was awarded to outside companies as well. It was a bid process that had some

questions about how it was done in the process. We are allowing the idiots that hold the purse strings bankrupt CC. We will be left with same problems and no money when the day of reckoning arrives. It is not far off.

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