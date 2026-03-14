If you follow local Facebook groups and scanner pages, you know some of the biggest stories in Clallam County now surface first on social media. Social Media Saturday captures some of those moments. This week residents lit up their feeds about helicopters circling Agnew with searchlights and deputies ordering someone to come out with their hands up. What followed led from a standoff to a casino drug bust, multiple arrests, and a large seizure of narcotics and weapons—along with the usual mix of break-ins, rockslides, protests, and a few moments of local irony.

Helicopters Over Agnew Lead to Major Drug Bust

Wednesday night, social media came to life with residents asking about a large police presence in the Agnew area. Posts described a helicopter overhead sweeping searchlights across the neighborhood while deputies surrounded a home and ordered someone to come out with their hands up.

According to reporting by the Olympic Herald, the March 11 incident ended with the arrest of a wanted violent offender—and another man who turned out to be a very familiar name inside the Clallam County justice system.

That second man was 50-year-old Johnny Watts.

Watts was not just another bystander swept up in the operation. He previously served as the Coordinator for Clallam County’s Adult Drug Court and Juvenile Drug Court, programs designed to help people struggling with addiction avoid incarceration through court-supervised treatment.

Deputies initially responded to the residence to apprehend Patrick Nelson, who had an active Department of Corrections warrant. The situation escalated into a full tactical response requiring nearby residents to evacuate while the Peninsula Crisis Response Team attempted to safely resolve the standoff.

During the operation, deputies encountered Watts and arrested him after discovering a loaded firearm and suspected controlled substances in his possession.

Watts was booked into the Clallam County Correction Facility at 8:57 p.m. and now faces multiple felony charges, including:

Manufacturing/delivery/possession of a controlled substance with intent

Possession of a controlled substance

Making false statements to law enforcement

Unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree

A Criminal History That Was Already Known

Public records show Watts had a significant criminal history long before he was hired to coordinate drug court programs.

In 2009, the Washington State Department of Health denied his application to become a registered counselor, citing a long list of convictions between 2002 and 2008, including:

2002: Assault in the Third Degree

2003: Assault in the Fourth Degree

2003: Two counts of witness tampering (domestic violence)

2005: Two methamphetamine possession convictions

2008: Three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm

The Department of Health concluded these crimes involved violence and illegal drugs and warned that granting a credential would fail to ensure public protection.

Watts later reapplied and received a Chemical Dependency Professional Trainee credential in 2011, placed under three years of probation with mandatory supervision and substance-abuse evaluation requirements. In 2013, the probation ended and his credential became unrestricted.

At some point afterward, Clallam County hired him to coordinate the Adult Felony Drug Court and Juvenile Drug Court programs.

His arrest last week raises uncomfortable questions about how thoroughly those programs vetted the people placed in positions of authority over vulnerable participants.

From Agnew to the Casino

According to a second report from the Olympic Herald, The Agnew arrest turned out to be only the first chapter.

Investigators with the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) developed intelligence linking the case to a group from Kitsap County who were allegedly dealing drugs in Clallam County from a hotel room at 7 Cedars Casino in Sequim.

On March 12, detectives and casino security moved in.

Authorities arrested 35-year-old Dylan C. Marsh-Backs for delivery of a controlled substance. A search revealed:

196.37 grams of fentanyl packaged for sale

Digital scales and packaging materials

Two loaded pistol magazines

A subsequent search of his vehicle uncovered a .45-caliber pistol and ammunition. Marsh-Backs, already a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms, is now being held on $250,000 bail.

Investigators also arrested 43-year-old Jonathan E. Karns, whose luggage contained fentanyl, a 9mm pistol, a bolt-action shotgun, and records documenting drug sales. Karns is also being held on $250,000 bail.

A third suspect, 41-year-old Lindsey Heidner, was booked for unlawfully carrying a concealed firearm after officers discovered a concealed 9mm pistol without a permit. His bond was set at $30,000.

A fourth individual was questioned and released.

Two Days, Ten Guns, and a Mountain of Drugs

Across the two-day operation, investigators seized:

261.86 grams of fentanyl

515.27 grams of methamphetamine

30.25 grams of cocaine

10 firearms

$18,980 in cash

Even as the operation dismantled this specific ring, OPNET warned that its future is uncertain after losing its primary federal funding source, the Byrne-JAG grant.

Credit where it’s due: the Olympic Herald’s independent reporting helped bring many of these details to light, and if you value local investigative journalism that digs into stories like this, it’s worth subscribing and supporting their work.

The Olympic Herald

Meanwhile in Port Angeles…

Remember the Ford Explorer that drove through the front of the Port Angeles Rite Aid, narrowly missing a homeless encampment on the sidewalk?

Well, as of Thursday, the same vehicle—same plates and all—was parked outside the store again, apparently still considering Rite Aid a favorite hangout.

Rockslide Strikes Prison Transport

On the Clallam County Road Conditions page, officials reported that a rock slide along Lake Crescent struck a prison transport van carrying ten inmates.

Two guards were reportedly injured in the incident.

Daylight Break-In Attempt

Among the usual scanner reports this week—shoplifting, people slumped over, and thefts—one video making the rounds showed three transients attempting to break into a building near the Veteran Memorial on Lincoln Street.

The attempt happened in broad daylight, with cars passing by as the individuals took turns prying at the door.

Also on the scanner:

Protest Season Returns

Meanwhile, Indivisible Sequim, a group promoted and supported by the League of Women Voters, is preparing for its third “No Kings” protest later this month.

This time the organizers are encouraging participants to show up in fun and colorful costumes.

And Finally…

Jim Stoffer—the former Sequim School Board member who resigned amid controversy, later served on the Charter Review Commission, and was caught leaking internal documents to a tribal ambassador—has a message he would like to share about truth, caring, and honesty in public life.

Thank you, Jim, for continuing to serve as the moral compass for Indivisible Sequim and the League of oWomen Voters.

If this week’s social media posts are any indication, Clallam County’s online rumor mill is starting to look less like gossip—and more like an early warning system.

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