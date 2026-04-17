Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Jeff Tozzer
4h

The commissioners did not reply to yesterday's question about the harm reduction supplies discovered during Joshua Wilson's arrest, and whether providing drug paraphernalia is having the intended consequences. Also, the Sequim School District did not reply to last week's email requesting an investigation into the possibility of an inappropriate relationship between a student and League of Women Voters activists.

Here is today's email sent to info@lwvcla.org:

Dear League of Women Voters of Clallam County,

I’m writing with a few straightforward questions that I believe deserve clear answers.

Over the course of multiple articles and direct outreach, several questions have been sent to your organization without response. Why has the League chosen not to engage or provide clarification?

Additionally, why did the League decline to advertise or promote the recent Public Safety Town Hall—an event open to the entire community—despite being asked, while continuing to promote events such as ESPRIT, which is a private convention for transgender individuals? (https://lwvcla.clubexpress.com)

Finally, when concerns are raised about the conduct of individuals in leadership positions—such as Susan Fisch and Patrice Johnston, whose actions are perceived by some as hostile to free speech—does the League’s silence indicate agreement or endorsement of those actions?

These are basic questions about transparency, consistency, and accountability. I would appreciate a direct response.

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MK's avatar
MK
6h

The difference between last night's Calico Cat forum, which by the way was standing room only and went long due to public interest, and LWV forums, was that the questions weren't curated.

In one setting we had the ultimate in free speech and public debate with no agenda other than to hear perspectives. In this current environment of overcharged national politics controlling local politics little old Clallam County came together and just talked. WTF? It felt surreal, especially because while the verve was clearly in one direction there were those publicly recognizable as being associated with the LWV's also asking hard questions of the panel.

On the other hand, the LWV's curates the questions they'll allow a candidate to be asked. What's not so obvious is their use of the tactic of telling anyone with a question to submit it which in reality is a method to curate the questions so as to control the narrative.

Until the LWV's decides to return to their original mission I won't ever spend another minute listening to them tell me how to think.

Thank you Mark Curtis, the organizer of last nights event, of injecting a breath of fresh air back into Clallam County last night.

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