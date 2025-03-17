As more land becomes tax-exempt, funding for schools, emergency services, and infrastructure dwindles—forcing local taxpayers to shoulder the burden. Despite repeated invitations from the BIA, County Commissioners have failed to address the serious impact of shifting the tax load from a growing corporate monopoly onto the residents of our struggling county. Now, they have another chance to act. It’s time for our leaders to step up and protect the community before it’s too late.

Dear Board of Clallam County Commissioners,

An important matter that directly impacts the future of our community requires your attention. The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) has approved the acquisition of six parcels of land for trust status as requested by the Jamestown Tribe. This conversion will permanently remove $21,328 in annual property tax revenue from the county and state tax rolls. As a result, vital funding for schools, libraries, emergency services, roads, county services, and veterans’ relief will be further reduced. This transfer of financial responsibility to other taxpayers exacerbates the already pressing housing affordability crisis.

The BIA has provided an opportunity for appeal from any entity adversely affected by this decision. As elected representatives of one of the most economically distressed counties in the nation, action is requested on behalf of the constituents. A letter from the Board of Commissioners, urging the BIA to deny this conversion, would demonstrate strong leadership and a commitment to safeguarding the county’s resources.

The first vision statement of the Board is: “Putting the translated desires of our residents into action through effective communication.” The residents of Clallam County have repeatedly expressed concern over the detrimental impact these land conversions have on the county’s ability to provide essential services and maintain a stable economy. Now is the time to act and effectively communicate the needs of the community to the BIA.

It is requested that the Board of Commissioners consider drafting and submitting a letter in opposition to this land trust conversion. This would ensure the voices of the constituents are heard and advocate for the long-term welfare of Clallam County.

Sincerely,

Jeff Tozzer

The properties this week

285 Chicken Coop Road, 6.79 acres with a manufactured home appraised at $692,884, was purchased by the Jamestown Tribe in 2016 and pays $5,456.18 in annual property tax.

193 Zaccardo Road, 5 acres with the Tribe’s Human Resources building, is appraised at $767,156, was purchased by the Tribe in 2017 for $525,000, and pays $6,041.04 in annual property tax.

383 Zaccardo Road, just over 5 acres, appraised at $44,200, has a manufactured home, and pays $348.04 in annual property tax.

1033 Old Blyn Highway, 30 acres appraised at $582,549, was purchased by the Tribe in 2017 and pays $2,110.56 in annual property tax.

387 Zaccardo Road, nearly 10 acres with a home appraised at $749,165, was purchased by the Tribe for $515,000 in 2018 and pays $5,899.40 in property tax.

A property on Old Blyn Highway, without an address listed or pictures on the Assessor’s website, spans 38 acres, was purchased by the Tribe in 2017 for $525,000, is appraised at $794,941, and pays $1,484.13 in property tax.

Stay engaged

All three Clallam County Commissioners can be reached by emailing the Clerk of the Board at loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Commissioner meetings are on Tuesdays at 10 am at the courthouse in Port Angeles. Public comment is allowed.

