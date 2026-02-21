Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Evrita Romero
3h

I will definitely be voting for Judy Larsen. I believe that she will bring a breath of fresh air to the CCD. She is so much more qualified and I believe she will be a breath of fresh air.

Ken
3h

Is Board Auditor a paid position? I didn’t see WendyRae as one of the five positions listed. Math doesn’t seem to be a prerequisite for the current Board Auditor. Maybe a different skills set is what the CDC needs. If elected, Judy can expect the cold shoulder from the insiders for awhile. We received our ballots yesterday.

