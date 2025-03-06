Protesters rally against federal budget cuts yet overlook local officials eying funding for parks, the county fair, and essential services in our own backyard.

Protesters descended on Port Angeles last weekend.

This past weekend, more than 300 concerned residents took to the streets in protest. Carrying signs, their children waving placards, even their dogs adorned with messages of discontent, they voiced their frustration over looming budget cuts that threaten our national parks and hardworking government employees. Their demands? Transparency and accountability from those they believe are responsible for this crisis.

Marching through downtown and up Lincoln, the protesters faced the traffic, making their disappointment with the current administration known. Yet, standing behind them, ironically overlooked, was the Clallam County Courthouse—the very heart of local decision-making, where three officials meet each week to determine the fate of our community.

For years, these officials have been spending uncontrollably—first utilizing the influx of "free" money from the American Rescue Plan Act, then dipping into county reserves to fund projects like a poet laureate and a curb for a rural county road. Now, with the funds depleted, they’re scrambling to balance the budget. But instead of cutting unnecessary expenses, they are targeting essential community services.

What’s on the chopping block?

The latest budget proposals suggest slashing departments and services not mandated by the state. Among the casualties? The Clallam County Parks Department and the Clallam County Fair—institutions that have long been part of our community’s fabric.

The Clallam County Park system is a local treasure. Cline Spit offers breathtaking sunsets. Freshwater Bay boasts over 20 acres of tidelands and picnic areas. Robin Hill Farm Park provides five miles of scenic trails. Clallam Bay Spit, Clallam Bay West, Dungeness Landing, Eagle Point, Lake Pleasant, Mary Lukes Wheeler Park, Panorama Vista, Pillar Point, Port Williams, Quillayute River, Rainshadow Golf Disc Park, Three Waters, the Verne Samuelson Trail, Dungeness Recreation Area, Salt Creek, and Camp David Junior—These public spaces are at risk of neglect or closure, casualties of financial mismanagement.

The Clallam County Fair, a tradition dating back to 1895, has united our community for over a century. It, too, is on the chopping block. Why? Because the county’s leaders refuse to exercise fiscal restraint. They can’t say “no” to costly pet projects. They can’t say “no” to dishwashers and a dog-washing station for the homeless. They can’t say “no” to providing pizza to drug users collecting their weekly boofing kits. They can’t say “no” to the special interests and NGOs that hold sway over their decisions.

A message to future protesters

To those who are outraged by the threats to our parks, our heritage, and the loss of eight full-time county jobs—know where to direct your frustration. If even a fraction of those protesters attended a weekly commissioner meeting, we could save our county parks and protect the dedicated employees who work hard to provide services for us.

Next time, don’t just march through the streets. Turn around, face the courthouse, and demand accountability where it matters most.

