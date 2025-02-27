As the county struggles with severe corrections understaffing and soaring overtime costs, officials approve a $381K armored vehicle—and distribute booty bumping kits to drug users.

A Seattle news station recently visited Port Angeles to report on Clallam County’s severe corrections staffing shortage. According to KING 5 reporter Eric Wilkinson, the county jail is significantly understaffed, creating major operational and financial strains.

This week, KING 5’s Eric Wilkinson reported on the jail’s staffing shortages in front of the Clallam County Courthouse.

Currently, only 17 deputies are managing over 100 inmates, while at least 10 additional staff are needed to reach full staffing levels. To compensate, the County has had to hire private security to oversee courtrooms, and overtime costs have skyrocketed.

Deputies who should be patrolling the streets are instead being pulled into jail shifts, further straining law enforcement resources. In 2023 alone, deputies logged over 8,000 overtime hours, costing taxpayers a staggering $703,000—with some deputies earning double-time-and-a-half for extra shifts.

Adding to the crisis, 84% of Clallam County inmates struggle with addiction, and 94% suffer from mental health conditions, placing an even greater burden on an already overextended system.

Commissioners approve armored vehicle invoice

Despite these challenges, the Clallam County Board of Commissioners recently approved $341,950.00 to purchase an Armored Rescue Vehicle (ARV) from the International Armored Group in Saint Augustine, Florida.

While the base model retails for $279,500, Clallam County opted for additional tactical features, including a Hydraulic Breaching Ram with Gas Injection System and a Rotating Turret with Ballistic Glass. After sales tax, the cost rose to $371,357.70.

The total ARV cost eventually soared to $381,783.30. The purchase was fully funded by the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET)—a multi-jurisdictional task force dedicated to combating drug trafficking and related criminal activity in Clallam and Jefferson counties.

County addresses substance abuse in the end

In an effort to address the region’s growing substance abuse crisis, Clallam County’s Health and Human Services Department is distributing "Boofing Kits"—harm reduction tools designed to educate users on safer drug use practices.

The kits, provided by the Harm Reduction Health Center, include instructions such as:

"Since drugs are easily absorbed via the rectum, consider halving your first dose to decrease overdose risk. You can always use more later."

While proponents argue that these initiatives aim to reduce overdoses and minimize harm, critics question whether taxpayer resources should be directed toward facilitating drug use rather than focusing on treatment and enforcement.

