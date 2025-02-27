Jail staffing vs. tactical upgrades
Harm reduction center premiers county-branded "boofing kits"
As the county struggles with severe corrections understaffing and soaring overtime costs, officials approve a $381K armored vehicle—and distribute booty bumping kits to drug users.
A Seattle news station recently visited Port Angeles to report on Clallam County’s severe corrections staffing shortage. According to KING 5 reporter Eric Wilkinson, the county jail is significantly understaffed, creating major operational and financial strains.
Currently, only 17 deputies are managing over 100 inmates, while at least 10 additional staff are needed to reach full staffing levels. To compensate, the County has had to hire private security to oversee courtrooms, and overtime costs have skyrocketed.
Deputies who should be patrolling the streets are instead being pulled into jail shifts, further straining law enforcement resources. In 2023 alone, deputies logged over 8,000 overtime hours, costing taxpayers a staggering $703,000—with some deputies earning double-time-and-a-half for extra shifts.
Adding to the crisis, 84% of Clallam County inmates struggle with addiction, and 94% suffer from mental health conditions, placing an even greater burden on an already overextended system.
Commissioners approve armored vehicle invoice
Despite these challenges, the Clallam County Board of Commissioners recently approved $341,950.00 to purchase an Armored Rescue Vehicle (ARV) from the International Armored Group in Saint Augustine, Florida.
While the base model retails for $279,500, Clallam County opted for additional tactical features, including a Hydraulic Breaching Ram with Gas Injection System and a Rotating Turret with Ballistic Glass. After sales tax, the cost rose to $371,357.70.
The total ARV cost eventually soared to $381,783.30. The purchase was fully funded by the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET)—a multi-jurisdictional task force dedicated to combating drug trafficking and related criminal activity in Clallam and Jefferson counties.
County addresses substance abuse in the end
In an effort to address the region’s growing substance abuse crisis, Clallam County’s Health and Human Services Department is distributing "Boofing Kits"—harm reduction tools designed to educate users on safer drug use practices.
The kits, provided by the Harm Reduction Health Center, include instructions such as:
"Since drugs are easily absorbed via the rectum, consider halving your first dose to decrease overdose risk. You can always use more later."
While proponents argue that these initiatives aim to reduce overdoses and minimize harm, critics question whether taxpayer resources should be directed toward facilitating drug use rather than focusing on treatment and enforcement.
Why does the BoCC care more about the people who purposely OD and subsist on a continual fix than the senior citizens who will lose their homes because they can't afford their property taxes? Someone mentioned at Tuesday's meeting that they no longer encourage friends and relatives to move here due to increased crime, high taxes, and incompetent leaders with no real intent to correct our downward spiral. In the last year I have also stopped touting CC and WA State as a great place to move to. In good conscience, I just can't . Thank you for the update, Jeff. No matter how dire our situation, we still need to know the truth.
This is nothing short of enabling! Not to mention that they hand out other drug using kits, and have needle exchange, where few if any needles ever get brought back. Instead they are left laying around with all the other trash they leave laying around. What really should happen, is anyone who o.d's on, or is caught with Fentanyl/ heroin/ meth should be jailed with a felony. After detoxing, they should get the choice to accept the Felony charges, or enter a treatment program, with the charges still hanging over their head if treatment is not completed. That would be a start in the right direction! If you don't believe how serious this problem is, ask a Fireman what their primary duties are. I can assure you it's not putting out fires.