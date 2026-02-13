Clallam County Watchdog

Jeff Tozzer
The Conservation District did not respond to yesterday's email regarding the League of Women Voters' offer to help process ballots. Here is today's email to the City of Port Angeles City Council members at council@cityofpa.us:

Dear Members of the Port Angeles City Council,

I’m writing to respectfully request clarification regarding the city’s residency requirements for councilmembers. Specifically, what are the minimum residency standards for candidates at the time of filing, and how is “residency” defined and verified under city code? In light of recent public discussion, can the council clarify when Councilmember Mark Hodgson established residency within city limits relative to his candidacy and election? More broadly, does the council believe additional transparency or documentation around candidate residency would help strengthen public confidence and avoid similar questions in future elections? I believe clear answers would go a long way toward reinforcing trust in local representation.

Thank you for your time and service.

Susie Blake
From the city website "An elective officer of the City of Port Angeles must be a registered voter of the City and must have been a resident of the City for at least one (1) year."

