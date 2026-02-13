Public documents show that Mark Hodgson applied for Olympia’s Social Justice & Equity Commission listing an Olympia address, served in the Washington State Patrol’s Executive Protection Unit with an official workstation in Olympia, and simultaneously sought roles and leadership positions in Clallam County — including Port Angeles City Council. The timeline raises a straightforward question: Where was he actually living and working while seeking to represent Port Angeles residents?

Two Attempts at City Council

Here’s what we know regarding Mark Hodgson’s efforts to serve on the Port Angeles City Council:

2023 – Applied for Appointment

When a vacancy opened at the end of 2022 after Mike French became Clallam County Commissioner, Hodgson applied for appointment. He was interviewed but was not selected.

2025 – Filed to Run and Elected

In 2025, Hodgson filed to run for Port Angeles City Council (Position 3). He ran unopposed and was elected. He now serves as a councilmember as of 2026.

At the Same Time: Olympia Service and Olympia Address

On LinkedIn, Hodgson lists service on the City of Olympia Social Justice & Equity Commission beginning March 2023 to present.

The stated purpose of that commission:

“Eliminate racism and fulfill human rights for a just and equitable Olympia for all people.”

Through a public records request, Hodgson’s application to that commission — dated December 2022 — lists an address on Fox Run Drive NW in Olympia.

That same time period is when he was applying for appointment to the Port Angeles City Council.

So the question arises:

Was he attempting to join the Port Angeles City Council while residing in Olympia?

Executive Protection Assignment: Olympia Workstation

An April 2021 interoffice communication confirms Hodgson’s transfer to the Executive Protection Unit (EPU) of the Washington State Patrol.

The memo states:

Official Workstation:

106 11th Avenue SW, Olympia WA 98504

That is WSP headquarters adjacent to the Washington State Capitol.

The memo also specifies:

Compliance with WSP Policy 11.07.010 ( Residence Definition)

Compliance with WSPTA Article 9 ( Residence Requirement)

Department-paid moving expenses if relocation was required

30 days lodging/subsistence if establishing new residence

While it does not explicitly state “must live in Olympia,” EPU is a rapid-response assignment protecting the Governor and family — requiring proximity and immediate availability.

Mark Hodgson served in the Executive Protection Unit for Governors Inslee and Ferguson.

The relocation language strongly suggests that residence near Olympia would be expected unless already within acceptable response distance.

Documents show an “appointment change” to Executive Protection effective October 1, 2021.

Clallam County Roles While Listing Olympia Address

In his Olympia commission application, Hodgson lists involvement in:

Clallam County Homelessness Task Force

Port Angeles Parks and Recreation Commissioner

Clallam County Habitat for Humanity Board

He also references efforts to address “systemic historical racial bias in housing” while serving as President for Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County, the same organization that created the nation’s first Native American Housing Liaison position after receiving a $50,000 donation from the Jamestown Corporation.

This area of the application is notable because:

He was listing an Olympia residential address.

His official workstation was in Olympia.

He was simultaneously serving on boards representing Clallam County.

That overlap deserves clarification.

The DEI Application Language

“As a person of color, I have lived experience with social racial discrimination,” Mark Hodgson wrote in his application to the City of Olympia.

His Olympia application contains extensive language regarding diversity, equity, inclusion, and “lived experience” as a “person of color.”

He describes:

Membership on the WSP Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council

Attendance at the Governor’s DEI conference

Participation in The People’s Gathering

Applying a DEI “lens” to policy

Interviewing through “counter-bias investigative techniques”

He states:

“We need to start by including social justice and equity impacts into every decision we make.”

That policy lens may now influence City of Port Angeles governance. Voters should understand that framework.

Attendance and Availability Questions

The Olympia application asked whether he could attend evening meetings. He answered he was “willing and prepared to commit the time necessary.”

However:

During the 2025 Charter Review Commission, he had the lowest attendance of 15 commissioners.

He did not attend a town hall in his district.

He missed his initial Port Angeles City Council swearing-in due to a work conflict, delaying his formal assumption of office.

The Timing of the Transfer Back to Port Angeles

On January 26, 2026 an internal memo confirms Hodgson exercised reversion rights and transferred to Port Angeles.

Notably, that effective date was four days after the “A Missed First Impression” article was published by CC Watchdog which raised flags about his residency.

A Straightforward Question

Was Mark Hodgson:

Living in Olympia while serving on Clallam boards?

Attempting to join Port Angeles City Council while residing elsewhere?

Serving on executive protection detail in Olympia while representing Port Angeles constituents?

If his residency did change, when did that happen? What exactly are the residency requirements for someone serving on the Port Angeles City Council — is there a minimum amount of time a person has to live here before filing or taking office? And more broadly, does it sit right with voters if someone is elected and only then establishes residency in the jurisdiction?

These aren’t personal attacks. They’re basic questions about representation. People expect their councilmembers to live in — and be rooted in — the community they serve. Clear answers would go a long way toward putting any confusion to rest.

Public office requires public clarity and trust.

What’s Next?

Councilmembers are expected to:

Live among the people they represent

Be physically available

Attend meetings consistently

Prioritize local issues over political ladder climbing

Hodgson’s public trajectory shows:

Advisory boards

NGO appointments

Task forces

Commission roles

Executive Protection detail

City Council seat

On social media, Hodgson’s girlfriend described his political journeyo as “just the beginning.”

Beginning of what?

Port Angeles voters deserve transparency on residency, timeline, and commitment.

That’s not suspicion.

That’s accountability.

