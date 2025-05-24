Raise a glass to the new podcast

Cheers, Clallam County! We’re kicking things off with something new: the very first episode of the CC Watchdog Podcast is now live. It’s a little less buttoned-up than the usual reporting—more front-porch commentary, with highlights from this week’s stories, reader questions, and yes, my unmistakable voice (which telemarketers continue to mistake for “Mrs. Tozzer”).

And now, your Saturday Short—a quick pour of local curiosity to sip on over the weekend.

At the Peninsula Taproom in Sequim, patrons recently found their pints resting on coasters with a message. The Marine Resources Committee (MRC), a county advisory group, has launched a set of educational drink coasters showcasing the restored Meadowbrook Creek Estuary in the 3 Crabs area.

Flip one over, and you’re invited to consider how sea level rise could affect marine habitats, especially in places like Dungeness Bay, described as both a recreational gem and a vital ecological zone.

It’s part of a broader awareness effort, complete with collectible coasters and conservation-themed facts. See the full collection of “outreach coasters” here.

The back of the coaster notes that residents face “rising seas” and a “rising water table”—environmental concerns that are increasingly in the public spotlight. It’s thoughtful messaging, paired with your microbrew.

But here’s a fair question worth raising with your glass: If this area is so imminently threatened by climate change and groundwater rise, why was Clallam County still issuing residential building permits in 3 Crabs just a few years ago? Shouldn’t those risks have factored into planning decisions long before coasters started showing up in bars?

And while the coasters highlight the role of science and community engagement, some 3 Crabs residents have expressed surprise at how that involvement actually played out. After the estuary restoration—when a protective dike was removed—flooding worsened on 3 Crabs Road and nearby properties. Not long after, the County and Jamestown Tribe completed another major water engineering project: diverting the Dungeness River into a newly built 112-acre floodplain, just a mile away. Rising water table? It might not all be coming from the ocean.

Then there’s the matter of a letter from the MRC—authored without resident consultation—that advised the County to consider relocating homeowners from their own private properties due to the perceived risks. For a committee touting public input, that felt more like a one-sided toast.

No one is pointing fingers—just asking the kinds of questions that go well with a cold drink and a clear head.

Got questions of your own? Want a topic covered on the next episode? Let me know. And if you haven’t already, check out the CC Watchdog Podcast—your locally brewed take on government transparency, served with a twist of humor and a splash of accountability.

Until next time, enjoy your weekend, sip responsibly, and maybe take a closer look at what you’re setting your drink on.

Leave a comment

Commissioners to discuss 3 Crabs on Tuesday

The County Commissioners will discuss a “Resolution form designating applicant agent for the 3 Crabs Road Elevation Project” on Tuesday at 9:00 AM during their work session at the Courthouse in Port Angeles (public comment not allowed). Instructions on attending virtually or in person are available here.

An hour later, at 10:00 AM, the commissioners will vote on the resolution for 3 Crabs Road. Public comment will be allowed at the beginning and end of the meeting. Click here for instructions.