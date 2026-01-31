Clallam County Watchdog

Neural Foundry
Sharp observation on the performnce gap here. 24 proclamations in a year while 135 people camp along a salmon restoration creek without any sanitation plan is a vivid measure of priority failure. Symbolism like this becomes its own form of neglgence when it actively replaces action on infrastructure problems already documented in realtime.

Jennifer
Clallam County’s abuse and criminal negligence of it’s taxpayers is as long as your arm. All of this represents our Clallam County Commissioner’s rap sheet.

Aiding and abetting is a legal doctrine related to the guilt of someone who aids or abets (encourages) another person in the commission of a crime.

rap sheet

noun

1. a criminal record

