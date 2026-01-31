Welcome to Social Media Saturday, a new CC Watchdog roundup highlighting what residents, officials, and scanners are revealing online — often faster and more honestly than public meetings. This week’s snapshot contrasts elected leaders’ fixation on proclamations with the visible deterioration of public spaces, ongoing encampments, and a justice system that cycles repeat offenders through in a matter of hours.

Sequim

It has been six months since CC Watchdog began reporting on Seal Street Park in downtown Sequim. Six months later, the park remains occupied by vagrants, shopping carts, and makeshift camps — a condition residents regularly document on social media and quietly avoid in real life.

Just one block north, inside City Hall, the Sequim City Council had a far more productive year.

In 2025 alone, the council issued 24 proclamations, including:

Honoring Councilor Kathy Downer

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Black History Month

Boy Scout Troop 90

Teacher Appreciation Week

Police Week / Peace Officers Memorial Day

Arbor Day

Bike Month

International Dark Sky Week

Juneteenth

Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

Pride Month

World Migratory Bird Day

Olympic Peninsula Audubon Society

Overdose Awareness Day

Constitution Week

Resilience Awareness Month

Sister City – Shiso City

Indigenous Peoples Day

Veterans Day

Native American Heritage Month

Emily Westcott Proclamation

Honoring Councilor Vicki Lowe

That’s a proclamation roughly every two weeks — impressive output, if symbolism were the metric residents cared about most.

Port Angeles

In Port Angeles, social media and police scanner chatter tell a less ceremonial story.

An estimated 135 people are now living in encampments along Tumwater Creek, an area that recently underweodnt a multi-million-dollar salmon restoration project intended to protect treaty rights.

A question repeatedly raised online — and never answered publicly — is simple:

Where does the human waste of 135 people go when they live alongside a creek?

Less than 12 hours in custody.

A previous CC Watchdog article on Backman reported that he has a long and violent history. In 2013, “Washington’s Most Wanted” featured him as a fugitive. At that time, he was on probation for robbery in Kitsap County and wanted for failing to report. Port Angeles police also had probable cause to arrest him for assault after a series of violent threats toward a former girlfriend.

Jacob Backman.

Appleby recently relocated here from the Olympia area.

“The Bell” is the Veterans’ Bell just north of the Courthouse.

