Social Media Saturday is back, and this week’s roundup touches on everything from pool safety and homelessness to Pride Month events, local politics, nonprofit salaries, and public accountability.

Pool Voucher Debate Takes Another Turn

Controversy continues over the William Shore Memorial Pool’s decision to reinstate free shower vouchers for homeless drug users, a program supported unanimously by Pool Board members County Commissioner Mike French, County Commissioner Randy Johnson, Port Angeles City Councilmembers Mark Hodgson and LaTrisha Suggs, and community representative Greg Shield.

During the board’s discussion, supporters argued there had been no documented incidents associated with the program. However, this week, a local mother reported that her child found a fentanyl patch in a family changing room at the facility.

Whether related or unrelated to the voucher program, the report is certain to add fuel to an already heated public debate.

A Snapshot of Downtown Reality

Last Sunday offered beautiful weather in Port Angeles, but one photograph taken between the Dream Playground and Civic Field captured a different reality: an individual sleeping on the sidewalk next to an overflowing shopping cart packed with personal belongings.

As discussions continue about homelessness, public safety, and the use of public spaces, scenes like this remain common throughout the city.

Indivisible Port Angeles Meeting Scheduled

Indivisible Port Angeles will hold a meeting Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Port Angeles Library, and the public is welcome. Interest appears to be growing, with four residents discussing attendance and at least one participant already confirmed.

Library Celebrates Pride Month

The North Olympic Library System is ramping up its Pride Month programming.

On Sunday, the NOLS Bookmobile will attend the SisterLand Farms Pride Picnic at B&B Family Farm Lavender Barn in Sequim. Event organizers describe the gathering as a call for community involvement, activism, volunteerism, mutual aid, and a chance to learn about harm reduction.

Promotional materials for the event include books such as Palestine: A Socialist Introduction, Boycott Divestment Sanctions, and Uncivil Rites.

With the library levy now approved and property taxes set to rise, the library can continue expanding essential programs and community partnerships such as these. Residents who wish to share feedback with the library may contact the Library Board, which is appointed by the county commissioners, at LibraryBoard@nols.org or Executive Director Noah Glaude at Director@nols.org.

New County Appointee Speaks Out

Rae Hesselbach, recently appointed to Clallam County’s Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee, used social media this week to encourage support for LGBTQ individuals and to highlight concerns about discrimination.

Last month, Hesselbach stated that “the wealthiest white men are a greater threat to safety than the unhoused.”

Buckle up. June is just getting started, which means another month of diversity trainings, inclusion messaging, Pride celebrations, and reminders about who needs to be more accepting of whom.

Questions Continue in ‘Sun Drop Murderer’ Case

Community reaction continues following revelations that the alleged “Sun Drop Murderer” lived in Port Angeles for more than a decade despite hundreds of documented law enforcement contacts.

One social media commenter claimed that “Serenity House has been housing him for years,” adding to ongoing questions about homelessness services, public safety, and accountability.

Public Spaces and Tourism

Commissioner Mike French stated that reclaiming public spaces ultimately falls to the public itself. Commissioner Randy Johnson has pointed to tariffs and economic conditions as factors affecting tourism from Canada.

Others are asking a different question: Could visible homelessness, open-air drug use, and deteriorating public spaces also be affecting the visitor experience?

For many travelers arriving from Victoria, downtown Port Angeles serves as their first impression of Clallam County. Is it a good impression?

United Way Unveils New Headshots

The United Way of Clallam County recently released new staff photographs highlighting the organization’s leadership team.

According to publicly available nonprofit filings, executive compensation was reported at approximately $143,000.

The figure has sparked discussion among some residents who note it exceeds Clallam County’s median household income by more than double.

Calico Cat Club Announces Second Town Hall

Following a well-attended community forum, the Calico Cat Club has scheduled a second town hall focused on issues affecting residents west of Port Angeles.

Confirmed participants include Clallam County Prosecutor Mark Nichols and Sheriff Brian King.

Commissioner Mike French has cited a scheduling conflict. Commissioner Randy Johnson has not responded. Commissioner Mark Ozias has refused to participate in forums unless they are facilitated by the League of Women Voters or local chambers of commerce.

The event will be held on Thursday, June 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dry Creek Grange, 3520 Edgewood Drive, Port Angeles.

From the Scanner

NOTE: Serenity House is at 2203 West 18th Street.

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Barn Dance Next Weekend

Note: This is a kids-free event.

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