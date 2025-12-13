Clallam County Watchdog

Jeff Tozzer
5h

Today's email to the county commissioners:

Dear Commissioners,

Why do you think out-of-town criminals keep arriving in Clallam County?

All three commissioners can be reached by emailing the Clerk of the Board at loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Michael Heath's avatar
Michael Heath
6h

Excellent article Jeff Tozzer~!

We here in Clallam County need to take care of our own first and foremost, and a key part of that is to make sure that other areas and jurisdictions are NOT constantly sending their problems to us~! I am outraged by the criminally incompetent government & police in Port Townsend, who intentionally referred their problems to come into our community and there is absolutely no honorable excuse for them to EVER do that~! We need to send their problems right back to them, with a bill for ALL of the expenses that we have incurred, every single time these criminals in government elsewhere send us their problems until they get the message... This is a sick process that is constantly ongoing all over the US, where criminally corrupt governments send other communities their problems, so they don't have to deal with them, and it has to stop. We need fewer laws for "us" (the good folks of Clallam County and beyond) and MORE laws for the governments to follow with fines, penalties, and prison sentences for the repeat offenders~! Yes, the criminally corrupt fools in our own governmental systems right here in Clallam County are to blame for opening the door to these other criminals in other jurisdictions, and they ALL belong to the same "associations" and clubs, so we would be fools to believe that this little "shell game" of exchanging dangerous street criminals is not organized and planned ahead... Ha! The first thing that we should do is to send this hideous clown Navarra Carr to Port Townsend, because she is a nightmare for Clallam County and we already have enough criminals in our local governmental system~! How on earth did this socialist clown Navarra Carr get "installed" into the Port Angeles government in the first place? and who is doing this?

Sincerely, Mike

