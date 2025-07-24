From the Sequim Police Department on Facebook

The Sequim Police Department provides this update on the investigation into the tragic incident that occurred on Tuesday, May 6, in the 500 block of West Washington Street, related to the death of Richard Madeo. After the diligent work of our detectives and in collaboration with the Special Investigations Unit in King County, and the King County Medical Examiner, Aaron Fisher, a 36-year-old resident of Jefferson County, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Detectives have been conducting follow-up interviews and analyzing crucial video evidence. We recently received a report from the King County Medical Examiner's Office, which confirms that the manner of death was homicide. Fisher was originally apprehended at the scene and charged with Assault in the Second Degree. Following the victim’s unfortunate passing, the case was forwarded for further evaluation and charging by the Clallam County Prosecutor’s Office.

On July 23, the Clallam County Superior Court issued a warrant for Fisher's arrest. City of Sequim officers, along with the Special Investigations Unit, a multi-agency collaboration within the Kent Valley area of King County, swiftly moved to apprehend Fisher at a residence in the SeaTac area. He was safely taken into custody and booked into the King County Jail before being transported to Clallam County for arraignment in Superior Court and placement in custody at the Clallam County Correctional Facility.

We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family and loved ones of Richard Madeo during this incredibly difficult time. Our department is committed and dedicated to upholding the safety and security of our community. We sincerely appreciate your patience and support as we continue our thorough investigation into this tragic event.

We urge anyone with information that may aid in this investigation to reach out to the Sequim Police Department at (360) 683-7227 or ContactSPD@sequimwa.gov.

From Richard Madeo’s niece, Ellie

On behalf of our family, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the Sequim Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit in King County, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Clallam County Prosecutor’s Office for their tireless work and dedication in the investigation of my uncle, Richard Madeo’s, tragic death.

We know that these cases are not easy and that justice doesn’t happen overnight. Your persistence in seeking the truth, gathering evidence, and ensuring that the person responsible was held accountable means more to us than words can express. Thanks to your professionalism and commitment, we are one step closer to justice for Rich.

We are especially grateful to the detectives who conducted follow-up interviews and analyzed critical video evidence, and to all officers who participated in the safe apprehension of the suspect. Your collaboration and determination have not gone unnoticed, and it brings comfort to our family to know that Richard’s life mattered — and that his voice was heard through your efforts.

Thank you again for your compassion, your strength, and your unwavering commitment to justice. Our hearts are heavy, but we find solace in knowing there are people like you fighting for what’s right.