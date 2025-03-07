From warm coats to stocked pantries, Jean Pratschner is proving that small acts of kindness can change lives—one meal, one jacket, and one caring gesture at a time.

Jean Pratschner takes inventory of the little free pantry that she and her helpful neighbors keep supplied in Dungeness.

When Jean Pratschner moved to Sequim in 2015, she quickly noticed a troubling reality—homeless individuals were sleeping on sidewalks year-round, exposed to harsh conditions without access to basic necessities. Witnessing this suffering, Jean knew she had to act. Her response? A grassroots movement to provide warmth, sustenance, and dignity to the most vulnerable members of her community.

A warming center for the cold ones

Jean’s first major initiative was launching a warming center for those without shelter. Partnering with Serenity House in Sequim and rallying 80 volunteers, she established a safe haven where people could find a hot meal, warm clothes, and a place to rest. Over two years, she helped raise $57,000 and stockpiled blankets, coats, and other essentials. Eventually, the center transitioned to the management of OLYCAP and relocated to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. However, as operations changed and support dwindled, Jean recognized a new need—the unhoused population was still suffering, and she was determined to do more.

Thus, Plan B was born.

Providing warmth and basic necessities

Jean shifted her focus to collecting and distributing winter clothing and survival gear. Scouring yard sales, thrift stores, and online donation groups, she amassed coats, socks, boots, gloves, sleeping bags, and even tents. She delivered these directly to people on the streets, often helping them put on the clothing herself, offering warmth not just in the physical sense but also through compassion and human connection. To date, she has handed out over 57 winter coats and countless other essentials.

However, she soon encountered another issue—hunger.

Jean’s garage has become a staging area for the warm jackets and clothing she gives to those in need.

Little Free Pantries: strangers helping strangers

When Jean gave out jackets, people often asked for food. While food banks were available, they required cooking facilities—something many unhoused individuals lacked. Seeking an immediate solution, Jean was inspired by the Little Free Pantry movement, a nationwide initiative of small, community-supported food banks. She began repurposing old furniture into food pantries, adding roofs and stands, and finding locations willing to host them.

The project took off. Today, Sequim has at least nine Little Free Pantries, regularly stocked with non-perishable food, warm socks, hygiene items, and resources for additional aid. Jean personally fills and maintains these pantries several times a week, often witnessing donations disappear within hours. She actively encourages the community to contribute, reminding residents that "If each person in Sequim gave just one can or box of food each week, there would be no hunger in our town."

Funding the mission

Jean’s work is largely self-funded, with her monthly spending on food and essentials reaching $400-$500. She meticulously shops for the best deals across multiple stores, buys clearance items in bulk, and secures donations from churches, yard sales, and individuals. She also collaborates with the Kings Way Food Gleaners, collecting fresh produce and proteins to distribute to those in need. Her little red truck is constantly on the move, picking up and delivering donations.

And the need is growing—more families rely on these pantries. Nearly half of the pantry users are families with children, reinforcing Jean’s belief that no one in Sequim should go hungry.

A life of service and connection

Despite the immense workload—spending 6 to 10 hours daily collecting and distributing food and clothes—Jean finds deep joy in her work. Her greatest rewards come from the personal connections she makes: a widow donating her late husband’s coat, a grateful hug from someone who just received a warm jacket, and the hope in a person’s eyes when they realize someone cares.

Jean sees her work not as charity, but as a calling—one she fulfills with unwavering dedication. A former medical technician of 55 years, she now considers this her most fulfilling job. “My boss is also my Savior,” she says. “His face is seen in each needy person. My goal is to get that face to smile.”

Through her tireless efforts, Jean Pratschner is proving that one person can indeed make a difference—one meal, one coat, and one warm hug at a time.

Future plans

Jean isn’t slowing down, and she’s always keeping an eye out for donations, help, or someone to “maybe work with me. I need to train someone to take over, just in case.” Jean carries business cards that she hands out to donors, who she calls “her eyes and ears.” The cards say:

Helping others: Food, resources, help, warm clothes, blankets, sleeping bags, and info about HELP to make things better. For adults, kids, pets, anybody. All free, because we care. Sequim area, I pick up items and give them to the needy. Text me, Jean: 505-264-0278

The cab of Jean’s pickup is stocked with blankets, jackets, and other items to keep the “Cold Ones” warm. In the bed of the pickup, she loads fresh and packaged food that she delivers on her daily runs.

