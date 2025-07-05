Inside the bond machine

Last month, questions were raised about whether the Sequim School District’s partnership with the Wenaha Group was more about selling a school bond than honestly assessing community needs. Now, the results of a public records request are in—and they confirm many of those concerns. Internal emails and planning documents show that campaign-style messaging, political consultants, and coordination with the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe were already underway—long before the public had even seen a proposal.

Weneha’s role is bigger than just planning

The Wenaha Group was not merely assessing facilities. Their $90,000 contract included extensive pre-bond campaign preparation, strategic messaging, survey design, and voter analysis — the very tools used in political campaigns.

“Coordinate with internal communications / external comms consultant for survey, community feedback period... Misc support during bond campaign phase” — Wenaha Fee Proposal, April 30, 2024.

Their scope included:

Managing bond messaging through a Core Team and Long Range Facility Planning Group (LRFPG)

Creating timelines to “ask for feedback before you ask for votes and money”

Consulting with Strategies360, a political marketing firm, to analyze voter demographics and conduct outreach.

And while it may sound practical to have the same firm assess school buildings and prepare a path to rebuild them, it raises the classic conflict-of-interest concern:

Was hiring Wenaha to evaluate the schools and recommend construction like asking a tailor if you need a new suit—or a car dealer if it’s time for a trade-in?

Is the public being informed, or led?

Despite Wenaha and SSD officials claiming they were “just planning,” the materials clearly show bond promotion was already underway. Staff and students were being surveyed; public meetings were scheduled; and messaging was carefully crafted.

“Much interest in communication strategies – how to ‘sell the bond’” — Meeting Notes, May 16, 2024.

The LRFPG was created ostensibly to evaluate options, but according to SSD and Wenaha’s own agendas, the outcome was already expected: a bond in February, April, or August 2025.

This may leave some property owners wondering whether the “input” phase was authentic—or just a procedural checkbox.

Quiet coordination with Jamestown

Multiple internal emails and meetings confirm that Sequim School District and Wenaha Group were actively coordinating with the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe:

In meeting notes dated May 16, 2024, the “Jamestown S’Klallam introduction” is explicitly on the agenda.

By June 13, Superintendent Regan Nickels had “Connected with tribe,” submitted a donation request form, and was waiting on a meeting with the tribal CFO.

It’s worth noting: while the Tribe was being asked to participate and contribute, they do not pay property taxes on lands held in federal trust—taxes which fund the very schools this bond would support. The properties they own or influence are exempt from the burden they are now helping to shape through donations and consultation.

Meanwhile, the actual taxpayers who will carry this bond—local residents and landowners—are not part of these early meetings, and many may not even be aware of what’s being planned in their name.

To be clear: outreach is planned. Community engagement is coming. But the influence that happens before the public forums—the introductions, the messaging strategy, the consultant relationships—shapes the outcome before the community gets a chance to speak.

Outside consultants, inside influence

The introduction of Strategies360, a firm known for political work, including tribal partnerships and progressive campaigns, further clouds the neutrality of the process. Wenaha coordinated with SSD to set up a meeting with Strategies360 on June 25, with plans for:

Voter demographic analysis

Communications planning

Social media coordination and web updates tied to the LRFPG’s work.

This calls into question whether the “Facilities Planning” process was really a campaign-in-disguise, orchestrated well before voters are even asked their opinion.

A public bond, or a private deal?

The paper trail reveals a well-funded, consultant-driven strategy—part planning, part persuasion. Sequim School District was working hand-in-glove with Wenaha, outside marketers, and possibly the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe to shape a bond measure before the public had been told what was on the table.

The public deserves to know:

What role did the Tribe play in this bond—and will they be shaping the outcome while sidestepping the tax burden?

Who’s really steering the process: the committee or the consultants?

And will public input matter — or is this just a formality?

This isn’t just about buildings. It’s about trust, influence, and accountability.

Below is the file containing emails between the Wenaha Group and the Sequim School District.