Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Jeff Tozzer's avatar
Jeff Tozzer
11h

The commissioners did not respond to yesterday's email asking if they would send a letter of support on behalf of their constituents to keep the Dungeness and Protection Island Refuges in the public domain. Here is today's email sent to the commissioners and Health Officer Berry.

Dear Commissioners French, Ozias, Johnson, and Dr. Berry,

Reports indicate there were at least two overdoses in Port Angeles this past week. Residents are asking important questions.

Did these individuals overdose using paraphernalia distributed through the County’s Harm Reduction Health Center or related programs? Were they revived? Did they enter treatment afterward? Is the County tracking whether people are actually finding recovery and a path out of addiction?

The public regularly hears statistics about needles, meth pipes, boofing kits, crack pipe cleaning kits, and Narcan distributed, but far less about measurable recovery outcomes.

Is the County measuring long-term success such as treatment entry, sobriety, reduced addiction, and stabilized lives, or primarily tracking distribution numbers?

Programs like Operation Shielding Hope appear focused on connecting overdose survivors to treatment and recovery. Is the County comparing those outcomes to current harm reduction strategies?

What metrics does the County consider success?

Thank you for your time and consideration.

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Kathy Sloper's avatar
Kathy Sloper
11h

Enabling and supplying paraphernalia to continue using drugs "safely" is akind to advising a bank robber how to rob a bank by giving him internal security measures, guns, a flak jacket and the combination to the safe, then telling cops not to shoot. Would this dissuade robbers or embolden them? Insanity.

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