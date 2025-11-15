Clallam County residents who followed the 2024 sentencing of former Olympic Medical Center emergency physician Dr. Josiah Hill may be surprised to learn that Hill—whose Washington medical license has since been revoked—is now launching a polished website and personal-branding effort promoting himself as a leader in medicine, technology, adventure sports, and military service.

This new online presence stands in stark contrast to the serious allegations, criminal charges, and disturbing accounts from victims described during his sentencing last summer.

What Happened at Olympic Medical Center

On June 24, 2024, former OMC emergency room doctor Josiah Hill was sentenced in Clallam County Superior Court to 179 days in jail for assaulting six female patients under his care in 2021 and 2022. Judge Simon Barnhart ordered six concurrent 180-day sentences, minus one day of credit served, along with financial penalties and no-contact orders protecting each of the six women.

Peninsula Daily News, June 24, 2024.

Hill pleaded guilty to six counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, a significant reduction from the original charges:

Six counts of indecent liberties as a healthcare provider

One count of second-degree rape involving a patient identified as a vulnerable victim

Additional special-victim allegations

The plea deal, reached between prosecutor Michele Devlin and Hill’s defense attorney Jared Ausserer, prevented a lengthy multi-week jury trial that would have required each woman to testify publicly. Devlin noted that the victims had differing feelings about the deal—some relieved, others unhappy—but all agreed in reporting what they described as similar experiences of sexual assault while seeking medical care.

In court, several victims recounted the trauma they said they endured:

E.B. , injured in a car crash with broken ribs and a collapsed lung, said she was barely able to stay conscious during the assault.

“I had been taught to trust doctors… You took that trust away.”

M.S. , treated for a drug overdose, said Hill grabbed her breasts without consent.

“The kind of thing that changed my life forever.”

B.W., whose assault was discovered only after OMC staff reviewed video footage and reported it to law enforcement.

One victim died around the time charges were first filed in 2022.

Medical License Revoked

In July 2022, soon after his arrest, the Washington State Department of Health suspended Hill’s medical license pending legal action. That license—#MD61028088—is now officially listed as “revoked.”

Hill is not permitted to practice medicine in Washington.

Hill’s Website Rebranding Effort

Despite this history, Hill has recently launched a sleek personal website under the name “Josiah Hill Seattle”, promoting himself as:

A former Coast Guard officer

An emergency physician

A healthcare technology leader

An adventurer, Ironman athlete, and world traveler

A thought leader offering “insights” on his blog

The site highlights his medical training, military service, global travel, and athletic accomplishments, using branding language such as “mission-first,” “precision,” “resilience,” and “operational leadership.”

Notably absent from the site is any mention of:

His arrest

The victims’ statements

His guilty plea

His jail sentence

His revoked medical license

The Department of Health’s findings

His barred status as a healthcare provider in Washington

The website presents Hill as an accomplished medical professional and crisis leader, even though he is no longer legally allowed to practice medicine due to findings of sexual misconduct.

Why This Matters to the Community

Hill’s criminal case was a major story in Clallam County and contributed to the strain and public mistrust surrounding OMC. Many residents were never fully aware of the plea deal, the victims’ testimony, or the final revocation of his medical license.

Now, with Hill launching a polished personal website and promoting himself as a medical and leadership expert, it’s important for the community to have the full factual context. A former ER doctor who pleaded guilty to sexually motivated assaults against vulnerable patients is actively working to re-establish a public presence.

Residents should be aware of these facts as they encounter his renewed online branding.

