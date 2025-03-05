From mission statements to ticket prices—how well does the district’s equity policy hold up in practice?

Wednesday stands at the center of the week, equidistant from its beginning and end. In a society that places a premium on equity, it seems only fitting to designate a day to examine whether we are truly living up to our commitment to fairness. Welcome to "Equitable Wednesdays," where we take a closer look at how our institutions uphold their promises of equity.

Examining equity in Sequim School District

The Sequim School District explicitly states its commitment to equity in its "Rights and Responsibilities" section on its website:

"We will disrupt institutional biases and end inequitable practices so all students have an equal chance at success."

As part of this mission, the district's 2021-2022 "Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging" (DEIB) initiative set forth several key objectives:

Reestablish Board Members and staff commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Create a roadmap for integrating DEIB into district policies and practices.

Establish Board governance of diversity and inclusion.

Implement Cultural Competency Training for the Board of Directors, administrators, and staff.

The district’s six-slide DEIB presentation emphasized equity, mentioning the term 18 times. It included plans for "equity assessments" and the development of customized equity plans tailored to the district’s needs.

Last June, District Superintendent Regan Nickels reaffirmed this commitment in a guest column for the Sequim Gazette, highlighting that the Strategic Plan prioritizes equity under the section on civic and cultural responsibility.

Sequim School District has taken significant steps to ensure equity remains a guiding principle in its policies and practices. But how does this commitment manifest in everyday experiences within the community?

Equity at the ticket booth

One tangible example of equity implementation in Sequim School District is its pricing structure for sporting event tickets. Ticket sales provide essential funding for athletic programs, and pricing varies by age and veteran status. However, one discount stands out: Tribal citizens, regardless of age, receive a 29% discount on ticket prices, paying $5 instead of the standard $7. Individuals of other racial backgrounds pay the full amount.

This policy raises questions about how equity is applied in practical settings. Does it align with the district’s stated goal of ensuring fairness for all? Does providing discounts based on racial or tribal identity promote or hinder the ideal of equity?

