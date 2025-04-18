Hop into Spring! The Sequim Elks Lodge Easter Egg Hunt returns this Saturday, April 19 at 11 a.m. with 2,500 eggs, special prizes, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Kids 11 and under are welcome—come enjoy this sweet, family-friendly tradition.

Every spring, just as flowers begin to bloom and the scent of fresh grass fills the air, something magical happens at the Sequim Elks Lodge: the annual Easter Egg Hunt springs to life—thanks in large part to Karen Lewis and a dedicated team of volunteers.

Karen has been helping organize the event since 2017, and she’ll be the first to tell you—it takes a village. “The hardest part is stuffing all the eggs,” she laughs. “There’s 2,500 of those tough little son of a guns, but we have nearly 30 volunteers working at it, so it goes by fast.”

This free beloved community tradition will take place tomorrow, Saturday, April 19th, at 11 a.m. on the beautiful, grassy grounds of the Sequim Elks Lodge. It’s open to all children 11 and under, and families are encouraged to come out, enjoy the fun, and make memories.

There are four age-group areas carefully spaced to give everyone a fair shot at the goodies. And of course, the Easter Bunny will be hopping by for photos! Keep an eye out for the golden eggs—two in each age group—which come with a special prize.

“It’s a big team effort. We all make it happen,” says Karen. The event is a labor of love, and its impact reaches beyond the eggs and candy. One moment, in particular, has stayed with Karen over the years. A woman approached her, tears in her eyes, and shared that her family had been going through a tough time. They didn’t have money for an Easter basket that year—but her son found a golden egg. “That’s when I knew I’d be doing the event forever,” Karen confessed.

In the weeks leading up to the hunt, the Elks are always grateful for candy donations and support from the community to help make the day special. Most of all, they hope word gets out and families know they are welcome.

It’s safe, it’s fun, and it’s full of heart—everything Easter should be. So grab your baskets, gather the kids, and come celebrate springtime joy this Saturday at the Elks!

