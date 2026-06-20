Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Jeff Tozzer
10h

The commissioners did not respond to an email asking how they ensure their constituents are treated fairly and impartially. Here is today's email to the commissioners:

Dear Commissioners,

This week had multiple arrests in the Port Angeles area. Several of the individuals arrested reportedly had ties to Pierce County, Mason County, Cowlitz County, and even Florida. One arrest occurred in front of the County Health and Human Services building and within view of the courthouse.

Do you believe Clallam County's current harm-reduction policies are attracting individuals struggling with addiction from outside our county, and if not, what evidence do you rely upon to conclude that county-funded distribution of drug-use supplies and related services are not acting as a regional draw?

Many residents are increasingly concerned that Clallam County is becoming known as a destination where active drug use is accommodated rather than a place focused on treatment, recovery, and accountability. Given the number of out-of-county individuals appearing in recent law enforcement reports, do the commissioners track where clients accessing county-funded harm-reduction services originate, and has the county ever studied whether these programs influence migration into the area?

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Robert's avatar
Robert
11h

Speaking of leaving, a good friend and his new wife and young children are moving to Arkansas this summer. He has a great job, is involved civically with service organizations, grew up here. They're the kind of family you hate to see leave your community -- but they're tired of the economic environment that keeps nickel-and-dime taxing them to death, and simply don't want to raise their kids in the "new" PA. His father, a retired military veteran, is also moving out of state. These are the kind of people work hard, pay their taxes, never appear on a police scanner, don't ask anybody for anything, but when they've had enough, quietly move on, leaving a void in a community that's hard to replace.

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