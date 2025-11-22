Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Fehrmann's avatar
Eric Fehrmann
1h

The Clallam County Charter Review Commission (CCCRC)should write a review on its accomplishments this past year. As of today it has managed to get ONE proposal to the ballot, which is actually mandated by the State’s Attorney General’s edict on the Coroner’s office. Good for you, CCCRC. The rest of the review would have to be about personal attacks on one of its members and public citizens private security for one member, disregarding public input on priorities for purposed amendments, and claiming how hard it worked at accomplishing…? Compare its accomplishments with Whatcom County. Too bad for us. This CCWatchdog story shines a light on the importance of transparency or lack thereof. Insanity?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Worthington's avatar
John Worthington
30mEdited

They have to hide what they are doing because its clear they are altering the terms of a treaty. However, there is now too much information out there to show the intentional tribal meddling in Clallam County government to do just that. Somebody to reign them in and explain they are usurping Congressional authority and are undermining the BIA's existence. If the tribes can just bypass Congress and go to the Counties....That's trouble for the tribes and the Counties.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Tozzer
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture