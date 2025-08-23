Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
10h

Wow Jeff, this is fantastic!!!!!! What a step forward!!!! Thank you so much for all you have done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mimi Smith-Dvorak's avatar
Mimi Smith-Dvorak
9h

Congratulations, Jeff.

What comes to mind is: "If the mountain won't go to Mohammed, then Mohammed must come to the mountain." They are finally feeling the pressure of your actioons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Tozzer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture