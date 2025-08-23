For the first time since last October, the Clallam County Board of Commissioners is hosting a real, two-way dialogue with the public. They’ve heard the calls for transparency and accountability — and now they’re responding.

At the conclusion of this Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Commissioners will launch a new “Commissioner Forum” session. This is not just another presentation or scripted report. It’s a designated time for us, the people of Clallam County, to ask direct questions and get direct answers about county business.

How It Works

The forum will be the final agenda item of the meeting.

Each resident may ask one question at a time, with the chance to ask more once others have had their turn.

The session will last up to 45 minutes or end sooner if there are no more questions.

It will wrap up no later than 11:45 a.m. so Commissioners can attend their noon commitments.

This new format is exactly what many residents have been asking for: open dialogue, real-time answers, and accountability from our elected leaders.

Meeting Details

📍 Clallam County Courthouse, Room 160

223 East 4th Street, Port Angeles, WA

📅 Tuesday, August 26, 2025

🕙 10:00 AM (Forum begins after other agenda items, which could be closer to 11:00)

Virtual Options:

Zoom Audio: Call 253-215-8782, Meeting ID: 836 9266 4344, Passcode: 12345 (press *9 to raise your hand).

Zoom Video: Click here to join, Meeting ID: 836 9266 4344, Passcode: 12345.

Livestream: Clallam County Meetings

Community Power Starts Here

This is huge. For too long, public comment has been limited to three minutes at the podium — now there’s a chance to press for answers, follow up, and hold a real conversation.

Everyone is encouraged to show up, speak up, and learn about the future of our county. If you can’t attend, drop your questions in the comments below. Others in the community may carry your concerns forward.

Let’s make this a true community dialogue, not a one-time event.

👉 What questions do you want answered at the first Commissioner Forum? Drop them below — let’s build this list together.

