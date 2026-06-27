Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Robert's avatar
Robert
5h

Just an observation for those who don't want legacy forests harvested, as they have been so designated for decades; 1), Are you willing to personally make up the difference in lost tax revenue not harvesting the trees would provide? If not, are you willing to see the governmental services this revenue funds be reduced accordingly? And my favorite, 2), Do you use toilet paper? If so, what's your alternative?

As for the ongoing personal attacks on Jeff and Jake - which are shameful - they are but a symptom of a not-so-small fanatical group of so-called "progressives" in Clallam County whose minds are made up, and who believe that bigger government funded by somebody else's money is the answer to all of society's problems. Those of us who believe the opposite is true, and who believe in governmental accountability and transparency at every level, must remember that at election time this group will turn out to vote in big numbers. The result will hinge in no small measure on the turnout from the small government side. It's up to all of us to make sure that friends and family vote.

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MK's avatar
MK
4h

The entire PDC language shows how confused they are. My guess is that Potty Mouth Pickett has convinced them of something that they have never seen before or can appreciate. I'm thinking that the disclaimer should be something closer, “This content sponsored without cost in support of Jake Seegers for Commissioner?"

The hypocrisy of the Clallam County Democrats statement immediately jumped out at me, but this seems to be the way I've seen them operate on their FB group.

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