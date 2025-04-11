For Laurie Davies, the Clallam County Fair is more than rides and treats — it's a place where kids learn, grow, and find opportunity. With 23 years of volunteer service, she’s seen children discover where food comes from, win their first blue ribbons, and take home bikes they couldn’t afford.Davies shares why the fair remains a beloved, life-changing tradition for local families.

After more than two decades of volunteering at the Clallam County Fair, Laurie Davies has collected countless memories. Some are lighthearted, some are touching, and many speak to the unique role the fair plays in educating, connecting, and inspiring the community — especially its youngest members.

“There’s a story behind almost every booth, ribbon, and scone,” Davies says. “Our fair is about so much more than competition. It’s about experiences that stick with people, sometimes for a lifetime.”

One moment that stands out to her happened just a few years ago, when a ten-year-old boy walked through the Agriculture Building and pointed to a plate of carrots. “He asked what they were,” Davies recalls. “When the ag superintendent told him they were carrots, he looked surprised and said, ‘My carrots come in a bag.’ He didn’t know they were grown.”

For Davies, that interaction captured the power of the fair’s educational mission — to give children hands-on exposure to the roots of their food, culture, and community. “We’re so focused on learning here,” she said. “Moments like that show how important it is.”

Some of the youngest fairgoers learn where honey comes from.

The Clallam County Fair has made itself especially accessible to young families. On Kids Day — always held on Thursday — children 12 and under are admitted free. They’re invited to participate in an educational scavenger hunt, earning answers across the fairgrounds and entering for a chance to win a new bicycle and helmet. “We’ve had families say their child never would have had a bike if not for that drawing,” Davies says.

It’s not just the kids who are committed to never missing a fair. Davies tells the story of new moms who’ve shown up the very next day after giving birth — just to keep their attendance streak going. “We’ve had couples get engaged at the fair,” she adds. “It’s truly a special place.”

Education doesn’t stop with the exhibits. Volunteers like Josh Borte, who oversees antique tractors and machinery, spend hours explaining the history and mechanics of the equipment to curious kids. “Many have never seen a tractor up close,” Davies says. “Josh takes the time to answer every question — it’s incredible to watch.”

What sets the Clallam County Fair apart, Davies believes, is its accessibility. “We don’t charge for entertainment, or the rodeo, or the logging and draft horse shows,” she says. “That means families who couldn’t afford a ticket somewhere else still get to experience those things here.”

The fair’s 4-H program is another pillar. With roots dating back to 1920, when Clallam County began working with what was then the Boys and Girls Club through Washington State University Extension, the program has grown into one of the region’s most robust. Kids raise animals, enter homegrown produce, display woodworking projects, bake cookies, and build with Legos — all under the mentorship of dedicated volunteers.

“For some kids, this is the only chance they have to show something they made or raised,” Davies says. “I’ve seen the look on a child’s face when they win their first blue ribbon — they’re just stunned.”

After 23 years of involvement, Laurie Davies has seen generation after generation pass through the gates. “Families plan their vacations around the fair,” she says. “It’s that important. Without it, I honestly don’t know where many of these kids would get the chance to do what they do here.”

For Laurie Davies and the countless others who make it happen each year, the Clallam County Fair isn’t just a tradition — it’s a foundation. One built on education, opportunity, and the belief that every child deserves a chance to shine.

The 2025 Clallam County Fair is set to take place from August 14th to 17th. The theme for this year is “BEE-lieve In the Magic of the Fair”.

From 1918: “Be it resolved by the Board of County Commissioners of Clallam County that for the public interest and County purposes the said County shall conduct a ‘County Fair’…”

