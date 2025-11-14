Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Rita Lilita
7h

My own use of the PA branch of the library has changed with the shift in the library's core mission.

I once sat in the alcoves to preview a stack of selected books before checking them out, but find those chairs now permanently occupied.

Being a neat freak also makes me question the sanitation issues the library staff must now contend with.

I notice the librarians often check the public library bathrooms. I assume it's to deter bathing in the sinks, to check for overdosed patrons in the stalls or to look for damages. I no longer use those facilities out of caution, just as I no longer venture into the bathroom on the city pier.

Maybe I have nothing to fear from the growing numbers of unhoused folks, but the reptilian part of my brain feels unsure and cautious in this new world.

Gay Rutter's avatar
Gay Rutter
5h

Wouldn’t the Jamestown Healing Clinic be a viable warming center? I don’t see it on the list. 🤨

