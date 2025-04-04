Last winter, a downtown ice rink invigorated Port Angeles and its economy, thanks to the heart and hustle of local volunteers and the Chamber of Commerce.

Something truly special happened in Port Angeles last winter—and it deserves more than a passing mention.

The temporary downtown ice rink, organized and operated by the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce, wasn’t just a festive experience for locals. It became a powerful reminder of what’s possible when a community comes together. The numbers speak volumes:

13,033 people took to the ice.

22,722 total visitors came to the rink.

21% of them were from outside Clallam County.

It was all done with a net profit of $56,998.

That’s not just a holiday outing—it’s an economic boost, a tourism success, and a community-wide effort that made downtown feel alive during the darkest, coldest months of the year.

While CC Watchdog reached out to the Chamber for an interview and didn’t receive a follow-up, that doesn’t take away from the incredible achievement. The Chamber’s leadership, organization, and hard work made this all possible. Their vision—and their willingness to roll up their sleeves—gave Port Angeles something truly memorable.

To the slew of corporate sponsors, and to the 866 volunteers who gave their time during what is already the busiest time of year: your contribution goes far beyond hot chocolate and skate rentals. You helped nearly 5,000 visitors from outside Clallam County experience Port Angeles in a new light. You supported local businesses. You made families feel welcome. You brought energy and life to our city when many small towns go quiet.

You reminded visitors—and locals—that Port Angeles is more than a summer destination. You showed that even in winter, this place has something worth traveling for, worth investing in, and worth celebrating.

Your effort had a ripple effect. It brought people to our hotels, which brought revenue to local owners. It filled restaurants, helping servers and staff provide for their families. It kept money moving through our community—one skate rental, one cocoa, one smiling guest at a time.

The Chamber of Commerce, local businesses that sponsored the Winter Ice Village, and every single volunteer deserve recognition for this accomplishment. You turned a seasonal attraction into something bigger: a celebration of what makes this community great.

Thank you—for your time, your energy, and your support of Port Angeles.

Note: The sheet provided is for the 2023-24 season but was shared by the Board of Commissioners to celebrate this most recent winter’s continuing success.