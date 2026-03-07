Each week, residents following local police scanner pages and neighborhood groups piece together a picture of daily life that rarely makes the headlines. This week’s Social Media Saturday reads like a familiar script: overdoses and unresponsive people, out-of-county warrants, psychotic episodes unfolding in public spaces, shoplifting calls, prowlers reported in neighborhoods, a fire in a public park, assaults at a bus stop, and even a car chase. For many residents, these reports are no longer surprising — they’re simply the background noise of life in Clallam County.