A Week on the Scanner in Clallam County
Overdoses, warrants, assaults, prowlers, and a car chase — just another ordinary week
Each week, residents following local police scanner pages and neighborhood groups piece together a picture of daily life that rarely makes the headlines. This week’s Social Media Saturday reads like a familiar script: overdoses and unresponsive people, out-of-county warrants, psychotic episodes unfolding in public spaces, shoplifting calls, prowlers reported in neighborhoods, a fire in a public park, assaults at a bus stop, and even a car chase. For many residents, these reports are no longer surprising — they’re simply the background noise of life in Clallam County.
“Where there is no law, there is no freedom.” — John Locke
Good Governance Daily Proverb:
The efficacy of municipal governance is not measured solely by the absence of high-profile crises, but by its capacity to prevent the ambient normalization of daily societal decay.
The people who advocate for harm reduction, as a means to reducing the financial burden associated on society, should be all over the the root causes of the financial burden their programs put on law enforcement. Approximately 60% of the total budgets for Clallam County and Port Angeles goes towards law enforcement services, including courts, jail, etc.
Thanks for nothing, harm induction.