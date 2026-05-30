Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Jeff Tozzer's avatar
Jeff Tozzer
42m

The commissioners did not respond to an email calling for a serious conversation about OlyCAP's Safe Parking Program, the expenditures in question, and the fleeting transparency. Here is today's email sent to the two county commissioners who also serve on the Shore Pool Board:

Dear Commissioners French and Johnson,

This week, a widely shared social media post alleged that a man was injecting drugs outside the Shore Aquatic Center while families were using the facility.

Given that both of you voted to continue providing free shower vouchers through the Harm Reduction Health Center:

Why have you chosen to continue distributing shower vouchers through a facility that primarily serves transient individuals struggling with addiction and substance abuse?

Can you assure the community that pool staff are properly trained and prepared to handle situations involving drug users utilizing a facility that was originally designed for families, children, and recreational use?

What specific safeguards are in place to ensure that parents, children, and pool employees are not placed in situations they are neither trained nor equipped to manage?

Residents continue raising concerns about safety and the changing role of community facilities. A response would be appreciated.

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John Worthington's avatar
John Worthington
2h

I warned them about the post card.

Its going to be meds in sheds and not heads in beds.

They didn't listen.

I watched them.

Peach the cry in the wilderness...representing the friggin wilderness

This is the progressive post card now.

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