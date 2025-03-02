The Clallam Relief Act of 1925 offered compensation to the Clallam Tribe, but the true cost went beyond the dollar amount.

The Clallam Executive Committee of the three bands of Clallam (Jamestown, Lower Elwha, and Port Gamble) is pictured in 1926. These men worked to determine the Roll of Clallam Indians, those people entitled to payments from the Clallam Relief Act. Pictured from left to right are (first row) Tim Pysht, Joe Anderson, Sam Ulmer, Charlie Hopie, and Benjamin George Jr.; (second row) Ernie Sampson, Chairman Joe Allen, David Prince, William Hall, and Peter Jackson. Picture from Images of America: Sequim-Dungeness Valley by Katherine Vollenweider.

Tomorrow marks the 100th anniversary of the Clallam Relief Act, a piece of legislation passed by Congress on March 3, 1925, appropriating funds for the relief of the Clallam Tribe of Washington State. The Indian Affairs Committee recommended an amendment to the bill to authorize per capita payments to Clallam tribal members, which was ultimately approved.

As a result, $400,000 was allocated for distribution among enrolled tribal members. The Commissioner of Indian Affairs directed the Superintendent of the Tulalip Reservation, Walter F. Dickens, to compile a roll of eligible Clallam Indians, marking the first step in disbursing the funds.

Eligibility and final settlement

In April 1926, Clallam tribal members were instructed to gather in Jamestown, their ancestral beach village north of Sequim, to undergo the enrollment process. According to historical newspaper accounts, the primary requirement for payment was proven tribal lineage.

“The test of tribal membership is by blood,” the article stated. “The act provides that before payment to the individual Indians is made, they shall relinquish in writing all claims of any nature against the United States under any treaty, agreement, or act of Congress, and agree to accept such payment in full satisfaction of any and all claims against the government.”

This meant that eligible Clallam Indians would receive monetary compensation in exchange for permanently surrendering any legal claims against the U.S. government. In effect, this was considered a final settlement of promises made under the 1855 Treaty of Point No Point.

How much did the Clallam receive?

At the time, Superintendent Dickens estimated 350 Clallam Indians in Washington, meaning each person would receive approximately $1,000—the equivalent of $18,000 in today’s money.

However, after legal fees and the completion of the final tribal roll, the total appropriation was reduced to $385,000, resulting in individual payments of $722.33 per person.

One notable recipient, a Clallam Indian known as the "Prince of Wales," accepted his payment and, like all other recipients, signed a legal document forfeiting any further claims against the U.S. government.

The exclusion of women from payments

A 1921 Western Union telegram outlined the U.S. government’s intent for Tribal Council settlements, stating that “any organization should be effected only by a council of adult men and women composed of a majority of the claimants.”

In 1926, the Department of the Interior sent Dickens a notice outlining eligibility for the appropriation:

“That all children born of a marriage heretofore solemnized between a white man and an Indian woman by blood and not by adoption, where said Indian woman is at the time or was at the time of her death, recognized by the tribe shall have the same rights and privileges to the property of the tribe to which the mother belongs, or belonged at the time of her death, by blood, or any other member of the tribe…”

This meant that children born to a white father and an Indian mother (by blood, not adoption) in a recognized marriage had the same property rights within the mother's tribe, provided the mother was recognized by the tribe during her life or at her death.

This official copy from the Department of National Archives outlines the terms of the appropriation to Clallam Indians.

Yet, a 1926 document sent to the Office of Indian Affairs reveals a deliberate effort to reduce the number of Clallam claimants and maximize individual payouts. The proposal sought to exclude Clallam women who had married outside the tribe—whether to a white man or a member of another tribe—along with their children. “Realizing that there will be hundreds of people claim[ing] relationship to the Clallams and probably more with shadowy claims on account of the $400,000 appropriated by Congress,” the committee argued for their disqualification.

Despite the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ directive to convene a committee of both men and women, the request was signed exclusively by four men: Joseph Allen, William Hall, David Prince, and Wilson Johnson. Their petition to bar these women from receiving their rightful allotments concluded with a telling phrase: “Thanking you for this and past favors.”

These “past favors” amounted to a systemic exclusion—deliberately omitting Clallam women and children from the 1926 Base Roll to ensure larger payments for the remaining claimants.

Unresolved disputes

While the Clallam Relief Act was meant to finalize all claims, by 1933, complaints emerged that the payments were not properly distributed.

A letter dated March 26, 1933, from Wm. Bruce to Senator Homer T. Bone in Washington, D.C., revealed that many Clallam tribal members were left off the roll entirely.

“Many of the Clallam Indians were left off the roll and have to date received absolutely nothing from the government. About 533 of them participated, whereas there are about 700 remaining in the tribe.”

Bruce urged Senator Homer to sponsor a new bill to appropriate additional funds for Clallam Indians who had been excluded.

The land I lost

I live in the 1869 farmhouse my great-great-grandparents purchased, a home rich with history and perseverance. But the land that once stretched across 160 acres—half a mile of pristine, no-bank waterfront—is now just 3.1 acres.

Before I was born, in the early 1960s, my great-grandparents were struggling. Dairy farming no longer covered the bills, and overdue taxes loomed. Like many Sequim-area farmers at the time, they made a difficult choice: they sold to developers.

According to family members, my great-grandparents weren’t just struggling—they were outmatched. A group of savvy Seattle investors took advantage of their trusting nature and lack of business experience. With a single signature, our family's land shrank by 98% and sold for about $1,000 per acre—just enough to settle their debts.

More of that land was sold in the 1970s to keep afloat, leaving only a small slice of our family's legacy. What was once a thriving farm, complete with a hog shed, milking parlor, and hay barn, is now a neighborhood dotted with a hundred homes.

Sure, I sometimes dream about what it would be like to have a half-mile of beach to myself or to raise animals on wide-open pastures. But I don’t dwell. My great-grandparents made a decision that shaped my reality, just as your ancestors likely shaped yours. I’m not here to knock on my neighbors’ doors, demanding acknowledgment of an unfair deal or special treatment. That’s not who I am.

Instead, I choose to honor the past while looking forward. Because the legacy I carry isn’t just about land—it’s about perseverance.

Why does this still matter today?

The Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe has consistently maintained that they were not adequately compensated for the lands ceded under the 1855 Treaty of Point No Point. In the 1950s, the Tribe filed a claim with the Indian Claims Commission seeking compensation for these lands, underscoring their assertion of insufficient original compensation.

Given the historical record, questions arise:

If the ancestors of today’s Jamestown S’Klallam members received compensation and legally signed documents relinquishing all claims against the U.S. government, why do they continue to assert claims of unfair treatment?

Why do they require special sea and land wildlife harvesting rights, special gaming rights, special federal assistance, and special tax advantages not afforded to others in Clallam County while maintaining they were not fairly compensated for their land?

These unresolved questions linger a century later, making the 100th anniversary of the Clallam Relief Act a time for renewed scrutiny, historical reflection, and perhaps, a deeper examination of who was truly left out—and why.

