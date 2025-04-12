A historic hall gets a fresh start, but one unexpected eyesore is holding up the celebration.

After a three-month closure for extensive renovations, the Sequim Prairie Grange is just days away from reopening its doors to the community. With a newly reinforced floor beam—tired after a century of dances—and an upgraded electrical system that can finally handle both a coffee pot and a hot plate at the same time, the building is now one of the premier rental venues in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley. The kitchen has been fully modernized, and the first post-remodel event is already booked for this Monday.

There’s just one problem: someone moved in during the remodel.

Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Rd, Sequim.

In early March, Grange neighbors noticed a dilapidated trailer being unhitched in the Grange’s parking lot. Concerned it was being abandoned, they called members of the Grange. A member arrived on site to find a Clallam County Sheriff’s Deputy already speaking with the man who had parked the trailer. The man claimed he had a flat tire and was just heading home to fetch a spare. Assured by the explanation, the deputy allowed the man to leave.

That was over a month ago. He never came back.

Had the trailer been left closer to Macleay Road, it would have fallen under the County’s jurisdiction. But because it sits just off the road—squarely in the Grange’s parking lot—it has become the Grange’s problem to solve. Unfortunately, it can’t simply be towed or moved: the trailer is missing wheels, has multiple flat tires, and is still considered private property. The Grange is even willing to pay to return the trailer to the owner, but the Sheriff’s office is unable to release that private information.

Inside, it’s uninhabitable—filled with garbage and signs of neglect. In recent days, several individuals known to be associated with drug use have come and gone from the trailer, reportedly removing items. Grange members have been advised not to engage with these individuals, both for safety reasons and to avoid potential allegations of harassment.

Even moving the trailer closer to the road, so the County could handle it, would put the Grange at legal risk if an accident were to occur. The only path forward involves filing an affidavit to take legal ownership of the trailer before paying to dispose of it—a process that is costly and time-consuming. Towing it would require new wheels (at $130/hour just for labor), and actual removal would cost $150 per foot, plus disposal fees.

The trailer was last registered in 1998.

Members of the Grange stress that the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office has been professional and helpful throughout the ordeal. They understand that the deputies are bound by procedure and legal limits. Still, after more than a century of paying taxes and serving the community, many are disheartened that more can’t be done to support the Grange in resolving an issue not of its own making—especially just as the organization prepares to reopen after a major investment in the facility.

But if there's one thing the Grange is known for, it’s resilience.

This derelict trailer won’t stop a community institution that has weathered everything from world wars to economic downturns. Grange members are already back at work, booking events, and planning a summer full of ice cream socials, pancake breakfasts, and old-fashioned good times.

The reopening is just around the corner—and the Grange will be ready.

