User's avatar
SC's avatar
SC
10h

An AI response to my question of: Who can Clallam county citezens contact in Washington if their County Charter Review Commission did not follow guidelines-

If there are concerns that the Clallam County Charter Review Commission did not follow required guidelines, there are appropriate channels to address it.

The first step is at the county level by contacting the Clallam County Clerk of the Board or the Board of County Commissioners, who handle administration and public complaints related to the Commission.

If the issue involves possible violations of state law—such as the Open Public Meetings Act, Public Records Act, or other statutory requirements—it can be elevated to the Washington State Office of the Attorney General for review.

If the concern involves disclosure, transparency, or campaign-related issues, complaints may also be filed with the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission.

Public oversight exists for a reason, and following these formal processes helps ensure accountability without politicizing or personalizing the issue.

25 replies
Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
11h

An “attorney-client privileged memo” would typically have a NOTICE clearly stating the intent of the communication. Below is an example of a standard WARNING (NOTICE) The notice would have been on the memo forwarded by Jim Stoffer to a member of a sovereign nation. On a Federal Level this would be considered Treason. Feigning ignorance of rules and laws does give anyone the right to do as they please. Covering up and concealing is not done by accident.

Treason is the crime of attacking a state authority to which one owes allegiance.

NOTICE:  This communication may contain privileged or other confidential information. If you have received it in error, please advise the sender by reply email and immediately delete the message and any attachments without copying or disclosing the contents.

WITHOUT A DOUBT STOFFER KNEW WHAT HE WAS DOING AND IS COMPLICIT WITH OTHER MEMBERS IN A COVER UP. THE BAD NEWS, IT’S WORKING.

“Charter Review Commissioner Jim St offer has admitted to forwarding a confidential, attorney-client privileged memo to his personal email—and to a tribal ambassador with no formal role in the commission”

Jeff’s list of the findings of facts 1 thru 10 shows a clear path of deception and the means used to complete the cover up. For Stoffer to write the words, “One of the MANY LETTERS we receive from JT’s fans” reveals all. The MANY LETTERS received weren’t read and taken into consideration as genuine concerns of the citizens but rather labeled as “Jeff Tozzer Fans” and to be taken as inconsequential and brushed off. We are being snowed.

SNOW (TRICK)

to deceive or trick someone by talking a lot or by giving them a lot of information:

