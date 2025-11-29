Clallam County Watchdog

Sheldon McGuire
12h

The United States of America. We now include approximately 330 million people. All these people are included in a mixed collection of races, historical origins, and beliefs. We would like to believe we are strong because we are inclusive with our new residents. We have a Constitution, a representative Congress, and a system of checks and balances. We should believe we are flexible enough to modify our laws to benefit the entire population, not just a limited percentage. If the nation teaches their young that a united country is beneficial we all gain. If we teach a division based on early residency we lose our desired unity. Continue to support a United States of America.

Ken's avatar
Ken
13h

I'm tired of these "buzz words" that have seemed to pop up in the past five years, colonizer, oppressor, white settlers, land back. We came, we conquered, we built. Get over it. Don't dwell on the past. Keep sucking the pockets of the oppressed gamblers that support you, heal the druggies. Run your gas stations and pot shops. Make money, be proud. Thank you to our 44th President, divisive oppressor in charge, the movement was begun and I'm afraid it's here to stay as long as the dang white-people get silly degrees, write silly books and get silly followers.

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

--Preamble to the United States Constitution

