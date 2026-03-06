What’s the difference between Rev. Jesse Jackson and Charlie Kirk? Both were political activists with large national followings. Yet when Jackson died, the “nonpartisan” League of Women Voters of Clallam County posted a tribute. When Kirk was killed at a rally at age 31, the League said nothing. That contrast raises a larger question: is the League truly nonpartisan, or part of the activist class shaping Clallam County politics while presenting itself as neutral?

Not Equal Coverage

The League of Women Voters of Clallam County recently posted a tribute after Rev. Jesse Jackson, a longtime political activist, died at the age of 84.

Yet the League posted nothing when another political activist, Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed at a rally at age 31.

The League insists repeatedly that it is “nonpartisan.” The word appears throughout its website and mission statements. But moments like this have left some residents wondering whether that claim matches reality.

A review of years of posts on the League’s Facebook page shows a pattern: praise for Democratic political figures…

…and criticism of Republican ones.

The question naturally follows: if an organization consistently promotes one political perspective, can it still claim to be nonpartisan?

What the League Says It Is

On its website, the League describes itself as a group that:

Expands voter access

Fights voter suppression

Promotes transparency in government

Those are legitimate civic goals. But the site contains little information about the organization’s regulatory structure or the rules governing its nonprofit status.

Under federal law, organizations operating as 501(c)(3) nonprofits must avoid political campaign intervention.

The IRS regulation is clear: Organizations can advocate policy positions, but they cannot support or oppose political candidates.

That raises an important question: where exactly is the line between education and advocacy?

A National Debate About the League

The issue is not unique to Clallam County.

A 2022 investigation by ProPublica examined tensions between the League’s claim of nonpartisanship and its advocacy positions.

Critics argue that the League increasingly functions as a political advocacy organization while still presenting itself as neutral.

Supporters say the League simply defends democratic institutions and voting rights.

But the debate is growing louder.

Funding and Advocacy

Another recent editorial from The Highline Journal examining the League’s national structure pointed to major foundation funding behind its educational arm, the League of Women Voters Education Fund (LWVEF).

Recent grants reportedly include:

Bernard and Anne Spitzer Charitable Trust — $450,000

Democracy Fund — $300,000

Fidelity Investments Charitable Gift Fund — $316,909

Carnegie Corporation of New York — $250,000 in 2024 and $1 million in 2025

Past donors have included foundations such as:

Ford Foundation

MacArthur Foundation

Open Society Foundations

Joyce Foundation

Tides Foundation

These are not small neighborhood donors. They represent large national philanthropic networks with defined ideological and political priorities.

Major national foundations funding advocacy organizations include groups like the Open Society Foundations, established by billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who has donated more than $32 billion to the network.

Looking Closer at the Local League

The League does not publish a roster of members. But some individuals connected with the organization have been visible in local civic activity.

Several League-affiliated participants were active during the 2025 Clallam County Charter Review Commission process.

For example:

Susan Fisch, identified as Secretary of the local League, received the most votes of any Charter Review Commissioner and served as chair of the commission. PDC records show one single donation: a political contribution to the Clallam County Democratic Central Committee.

Stephanie Sherman was a frequent attendee at Charter Review meetings and she participates in Indivisible Sequim protests.

Sherman has several PDC donations to Democratic candidates, including:

Adam Bernbaum

Dave Upthegrove

Governor Bob Ferguson

Clallam County Democratic Central Committee

Patrice Johnston, a Sequim School Board member and League activist, also appeared frequently during Charter Review discussions.

Johnston has supported several progressive Democratic figures, including:

State Senator T’wina Nobles

Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter

State representative candidate Connie Fitzpatrick

A Longtime League Figure

Another name frequently associated with the League locally is Norma Turner.

Turner has served on the Clallam County Charter Review Commission multiple times and previously served as president of the League of Women Voters of Clallam County. She has belonged to the organization for over 50 years.

Public Disclosure Commission records show multiple pages of political donations, including contributions to:

Governor Bob Ferguson

Clallam County Democratic Central Committee

Commissioner Mark Ozias

Commissioner Mike French

Representative Steve Tharinger

Senator Mike Chapman

Former Port Angeles councilmember Lindsey Schromen-Wawrin

Turner also successfully advocated for a change to countywide voting for county commissioners, a change that helped Democrat Mike French defeat Republican Bill Peach.

A Question of Definitions

Civic engagement is not wrong.

Political activism is not wrong.

Many organizations participate in public life and advocate strongly for their beliefs.

But the more this record is examined, the more one question arises:

Is the League of Women Voters truly nonpartisan, or simply politically aligned while claiming neutrality?

Questions for the League

This article continues a series examining the League’s role in Clallam County civic life.

Each Friday, CC Watchdog has submitted questions to the League. None have yet received a response.

This week, CC Watchdog asks:

How does the League define “nonpartisan”?

Do League leaders believe consistent support for one political party is compatible with that definition?

What internal guidelines govern political neutrality for local League leaders and volunteers?

Why is the League listed on the Clallam County website as a contact for “unaffiliated voters” seeking to become election observers?

If the League is truly nonpartisan, othese questions should be easy to answer.

Readers who would like to ask the League directly can contact them at: info@lwvcla.org

