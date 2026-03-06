Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Sarah's avatar
Dr. Sarah
8h

Good Governance Daily Proverb:

The integrity of civic neutrality is not defined solely by declared mission, but by the demonstrable parity of action and the transparency of financial and affiliated endorsements.

Reply
Share
Jeff Tozzer's avatar
Jeff Tozzer
5h

The commissioners and Dr. Berry did not answer yesterday's questions about how some advocacy is amplified while other voices in our county are ignored. Here is today's email to the LWV:

Dear League of Women Voters,

This article looks at the League of Women Voters’ role in local civic life and raises a few questions about how the organization presents itself as nonpartisan while engaging in certain public activities. I’d genuinely welcome the League’s perspective on the issues raised. If you’re willing to review the article and respond to the questions below, I would be happy to publish your answers in full and unedited so readers can hear directly from you.

Reply
Share
2 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Tozzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture