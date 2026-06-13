Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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jedjennings50's avatar
jedjennings50
4h

Jeff they can’t be serious about the signage that is being displayed with F Bombs as being better than CCWD. I am appalled that Jimmie Nostopper is insinuating that CCWD is putting up profanity and posts that depict hanging people. The guy belongs in the ZOO! I see he puts this behavior not as a priority just a nuisance. Invisible is not a club it is a cult of ignoramous left wing fanatics with a WOKE agenda at whatever cost Sad to see this behavior and misinformation!

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
2h

Why would a candidate forum's guest list have to be hidden, what's the big secret?

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