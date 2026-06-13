A barn dance, a candidate billed as “our conservation candidate,” questions about suspected drug activity near county offices, and a reminder from Indivisible to tone down profane protest signs. Meanwhile, county health officials are promoting life-jacket safety while continuing to distribute drug-use supplies, and Jefferson County commissioners are revisiting a controversial wildlife refuge proposal. Here’s a quick look at what people are talking about this Social Media Saturday.

Barn Dance Tonight

Looking for something wholesome to do tonight? A community barn dance is being held in Sequim, offering an evening of music, dancing, and old-fashioned fun.

Life Jackets Good, Boofing Kits Better?

Clallam County’s Public Health Department is reminding residents that wearing a properly fitted life jacket while boating can save lives—and that failing to do so could result in fines.

The message is hard to miss coming from the same department that distributes needles, meth pipes, foil, crack-pipe cleaning kits, and boofing kits as part of its harm-reduction efforts.

Apparently some risky behaviors warrant government intervention, while others warrant government supplies.

Hurricane Ridge: Still Waiting

The National Park Service is accepting applications through its Tribal Heritage Grants Program to preserve oral histories, cultural traditions, sacred places, and historic sites.

Meanwhile, more than three years after the iconic Hurricane Ridge Lodge burned to the ground, there is still no replacement structure under construction.

For generations of local families, Hurricane Ridge wasn’t just a building. It was part of the area’s shared heritage, a tourism draw, and a place where countless memories were made. Yet while millions of dollars are available for preserving some forms of heritage, one of the region’s most recognizable landmarks remains a pile of rubble.

“Our Conservation Candidate”

Wendy Rae Johnson, auditor for the Clallam Conservation District, will soon host a meet-and-greet for State House candidate Kaylee Kuehn.

The invitation encouraged attendees to come meet “our conservation candidate.”

That wording has raised eyebrows among some residents, who wonder whether a public official associated with the Clallam Conservation District should describe a political candidate as “our conservation candidate.” Perhaps Johnson was acting in her personal capacity rather than on behalf of the district.

Regardless, the phrasing has created confusion.

Suspected Drug Activity Near County Offices

Port Angeles resident David Rogers reports that he has repeatedly observed the same vehicle parked at various locations around town, often with individuals approaching and leaving after only brief interactions.

“I have reason to believe this vehicle may be involved in drug distribution,” Rogers wrote.

According to Rogers, the vehicle is frequently seen parked across from the county’s Health and Human Services building. He advises residents not to approach the vehicle and instead report suspicious activity directly to law enforcement.

Refuge Transfer Letter Gets Reworked

According to the Port Townsend and Jefferson County Leader, Jefferson County commissioners are revising a draft letter regarding the proposed transfer of two wildlife refuges to the Jamestown Corporation.

The proposal has generated significant debate throughout both counties, with supporters and opponents continuing to argue over questions of local control, conservation, and long-term management of public lands.

Shhh... This Public Meeting Was Private

NOLS weighed in on this week’s library controversy, explaining that the Indivisible meeting was a paid room reservation and therefore could legally exclude members of the public. The explanation answered one of the biggest questions raised by the incident, but not all of them.

Questions remain about how the event was advertised, whether attendees had reason to believe it was open to the public, and why police were called. One thing is certain: the library’s meeting room policy is getting far more attention than Summer Reading.

Indivisible Members Told to Clean Up the Signs

Jim Stoffer, Indivisible Sequim’s Director of Safety, circulated a message to members this week after concerns were raised about protest signs displayed during Friday demonstrations in downtown Sequim.

According to the message, a community member reported seeing signs containing profanity, middle-finger imagery, and even nooses depicting the hanging of political opponents.

Stoffer shared the concern with members and concluded his message with a reminder to “be better than the Watchdog Club.”

From the Scanner

The following is a republication from an article published May 12th of this year:

How Many Chances Does One Person Get?

Sunday brought a fire scare to Port Angeles — this time at the Fairmount Restaurant, where emergency crews responded to a reported burn complaint and possible arson investigation involving David Waddell, according to scanner traffic.

If that name sounds familiar, it should.

Because for years, Waddell has repeatedly appeared in scanner reports, police incidents, fire calls, and public disturbances throughout Clallam County — while local taxpayers continue footing the bill for the endless cycle of emergency response, law enforcement, cleanup, and public safety risks.

According to public scanner reports and incident logs:

March 16, 2022: An RV being used as Waddell’s residence exploded into flames near the old Humane Society property on Highway 101. Fire crews reported propane cylinders inside the RV, nearby structures threatened by the fire, and a major emergency response. The RV was a total loss.

April 23, 2022: Scanner traffic reported Waddell allegedly attempting to burn a gate using a propane tank and blow torch.

May 14, 2022: Waddell was reportedly associated with suspicious or possible drug activity at IGS while also carrying a misdemeanor DUI warrant.

September 25, 2022: Scanner reports again referenced suspicious activity involving property connected to Waddell near the old Humane Society site.

March 13, 2023: Scanner traffic indicated Waddell had a DUI warrant with bail reportedly set at $80,000.

November 30, 2025: Scanner reports described Waddell allegedly outside screaming in the street after reportedly earlier being naked in public.

January 2026: Scanner traffic referenced a California warrant for possession of dangerous drugs and identified Waddell as a convicted felon with prior DOC involvement.

And now Sunday, 2026: another fire-related emergency response tied to Waddell.

At what point does the public get to ask whether this revolving-door system is actually compassionate — or simply enabling chaos?

Residents are constantly told Clallam County needs more money, more services, more harm reduction, more housing programs, more outreach teams, and more “resources.” Meanwhile, ordinary taxpayers watch the same names appear over and over in fires, warrants, disturbances, drug incidents, EMS calls, and law enforcement contacts.

And while working families struggle with inflation, housing costs, and public safety concerns, local government continues expanding programs that hand out free drug paraphernalia, including crack pipes and smoking supplies, under the banner of “harm reduction.”

The uncomfortable question many residents are asking is simple:

How many public resources should one chronically destructive individual be allowed to consume before accountability finally enters the conversation?

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