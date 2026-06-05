Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Denise Lapio's avatar
Denise Lapio
4h

This is a great article, Jeff. Some people will not see what we see and hear week after week, meeting after meeting. The exposed Sequim City Council draft letter by Ron Allen was upsetting to our community. So if one corporation, NGO, or non-profit does this, then every one will do the same without questions or scrutiny. It becomes a procedural formality no one wants to disrupt. Being a County Comminssioner is hard work, which is why they should not hold any other non-required board and committee positions. When will their breaking points come and at whose expense?

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John Worthington's avatar
John Worthington
7h

They are holding the nose of the community tighter than Dr. Turner. Its not possible to create the willing seller willing buyer climate, if there where living wage jobs to provide income.

They have their burning the candle at both ends model and they are telling lies, assaulting property owners and blocking background screens to keep it.

They could have gotten federal grants to clear power lines and make fire breaks but they joined a federal lawsuit on the policy to pay for it. Even if Wheeler doesn't cut the ribbon and chant "Dave Cut-the-grove", the infrastructure, which started at the high school level with "Conservation aide" and the old forest management infrastructure is gone. Furthermore, they don't want to ruin the goal to have this Peninsula designated as an area of "little to no human use."

'Scotch broom" would have fell under the swing of Pulaski's years ago, if it were not for the "willing seller willing buyer "grip on the community's nose. Its comical to think a species like that would bring the community that chased Hells Angels out of town to its knees.

Augment Choice school to resurrect the Conservation Aide class, resurrect Bruneau and Judge Turner, get Freewheeling Franklin out of the stickers, hire local high school grads still living in the basement. Get the federal grant, buy some old military buses and Pulaski's and get to work.

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