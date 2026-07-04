From a repeat child sex offender back in custody after multiple deportations to questions about taxpayer-funded services, tribal trust conversions, public safety at family facilities, and more, this week’s social media highlighted ongoing tensions around accountability, costs, and priorities in Clallam County. Welcome to Social Media Saturday.

Happy 250th America — Let’s Celebrate!

Today doesn’t just mark America’s 250th birthday — this is also Clallam County Watchdog’s 700th article!

Repeat Offender Back in Custody After Release

US Border Patrol reported Wednesday that they arrested a Mexican national near Port Angeles shortly after his release from the local jail.

This appears to be Miguel Angel Medel Lopez, who was released on June 23.

In January, Lopez was featured in a Clallam County Watchdog story.

Medel Lopez was deported from the United States multiple times, convicted of serious sexual crimes against young children, and still managed to return to Clallam County — where taxpayers were paying to prosecute him again. As indigent defense costs rise and court resources strain under retrials, this case exposes systemic failures that left children vulnerable and left the public footing the bill.

On Christmas Eve, Medel Lopez, 44, was booked into the Clallam County Jail on charges including first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation. The crimes occurred in 2012 and involved two children, ages 6 and 8 at the time. Prosecutors allege he took the children to a secluded cabin and committed acts meeting Washington’s highest statutory thresholds for child rape and molestation.

Court records describe a recorded conversation in which Medel Lopez attempted to shift blame onto the children rather than accept responsibility. He was previously convicted and sentenced to a minimum of nine years, but an appellate court overturned the conviction, ordering a new trial due to legal errors. This meant renewed costs for prosecutors, courts, jail, witnesses, and indigent defense.

Medel Lopez had been removed from the U.S. multiple times (2005 arrests near the Arizona border and a 2006 removal after a local assault conviction) yet he returned. While in Clallam County, he accessed various taxpayer-supported services. The case raises uncomfortable questions: Why do repeat deportees continue returning here? Why are taxpayers funding multiple trials in the most serious cases? And why do court errors in child rape convictions lead to full retrials?

Habitat for Humanity Events at Tax-Exempt Venue

Habitat for Humanity has two exciting events next weekend, both at the Jamestown Corporation’s Cedars at Dungeness Golf Course.

This follows Habitat hiring the nation’s first “Native American Housing Liaison” and receiving a $50,000 donation from Jamestown.

Habitat relies heavily on tax dollars, including the $800,000 Clallam County taxpayers contributed for their Carlsborg housing development. Yet their events are hosted at a tax-exempt tribal corporation venue rather than supporting local, tax-paying small businesses.

The community invests in Habitat through public funds — and Habitat invests in a tax-free entity. Wouldn’t it make more sense to bring business and attention to venues that contribute back to the tax base keeping these organizations afloat?

Disability Pride Month Arrives

Gay Pride Month’s virtue signaling has barely ended, and now platforms are promoting “Disability Pride Month” in July.

This observance honors the disability community, marks the Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary, and pushes back against “ableism.”

The Disability Pride Flag features stripes for invisible disabilities, physical disabilities, neurodivergence, psychiatric disabilities, and sensory disabilities.

Calls include elevating disabled voices, advocating for true accessibility, and participating in events.

Some locals can’t help but notice how quickly Pride Month rolled right into Disability Pride Month. While genuine improvements in accessibility are worth supporting, the nonstop parade of identity-themed observances is starting to raise real questions about priorities and sincerity.

Exploiting minorities and identities for political gain… it must be campaign season!

No Trespassing: Mora Road and Rialto Beach Closure

With the closure of Mora Road and Rialto Beach access starting July 8, ferrying from La Push to Rialto is strictly prohibited. There will be no trespassing on the Quileute Reservation side of Rialto (jetty) until further notice.

This serves as a reminder that lands held in tribal trust status are private property. Tribes can set their own rules, and public access is not guaranteed.

Missing Girl Found in Olympia Encampment

Reports surfaced of an underage girl who went missing in May from Arizona and was later found in a homeless encampment in Olympia. Photos of “The Jungle” there look strikingly similar to encampments lining Tumwater and Peabody Creeks in Port Angeles.

If elected leaders believe sex and child trafficking cannot happen in local encampments, they are mistaken. Visible homelessness and open drug use create real vulnerabilities — especially for children. True compassion must address these dangers, not ignore them.

The Real Cost of Tribal Trust Land Conversions

One resident urged a time-value-of-money analysis for properties moving into tribal trust status while commenting on a story from Newsradio KONP. While losing $12,700 in annual property taxes may sound small, it represents a growing revenue stream.

Using a standard financial formula, the present value of that lost $12,700 in annual taxes is approximately $635,000.

This isn’t just about losing $12,700 a year — it’s a permanent hit to the tax base worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in today’s money. County officials should give the public a clear financial analysis before making decisions with such long-term impacts.

New Director of Tribal Affairs at Conservation Commission

The Washington State Conservation Commission, which oversees the Clallam Conservation District, announced a new Director of Tribal Affairs.

This raises legitimate questions: How does the conservation mission affect tribal governments differently than it affects other state residents of different races? Should policies apply uniformly, or are there distinct standards?

Local Mom Speaks Out at Pool Board Meeting

A Clallam County mother spoke forcefully at the recent Shore Aquatic Center board meeting against bringing hygiene or harm reduction programs into the facility.

Speaking on behalf of the county’s children, she highlighted recent incidents, including a known child molester allegedly taking photos of young girls at the pool and another man who was visibly strung out on drugs yet allowed to use the hot tub.

She had previously helped get a registered sex offender (Robert Keith) removed from the pool after alerting staff.

Her message was clear: family pools should prioritize child safety above all.

Pool Vouchers and Family Safety

David Rogers emphasized that families deserve safe spaces. Services for those struggling with addiction should be provided in appropriate locations — not in facilities designed for children and families, such as the William Shore Memorial Pool.

Drawing from personal experience with addiction and its dangers (including unpredictability during psychosis), Rogers argued that distributing shower vouchers alongside drug paraphernalia is poor policy. Support and protection of family spaces are not mutually exclusive. He encouraged readers to sign a petition to end the current program.

Sign the Petition to End Vouchers

Addicts Bussed In for Free Resources?

Mary Bickar shared that during her treatment near Marysville, 14 of 26 people on her floor planned to come to Port Angeles — many for the first time — because it offers the most free resources.

Mary has now achieved over 100 days clean without relying on harm reduction. Her story highlights how generous local services can draw individuals from outside the area.

Mark Bickar… you ROCK!

Congresswoman’s $30-per-Plate Event

The congresswoman who has proposed giving away two of America’s National Wildlife Refuges to a for-profit commercial seafood harvesting corporation is coming to Port Angeles next Wednesday. The public is invited — for $30 a plate. Residents may want to remind her that public lands belong to all of us and aren’t hers to give away.

One suggestion: If the price is a barrier, perhaps the harm reduction center could issue free vouchers so everyone can engage with the representative they pay taxes to support.

From the Scanner

There was another incident that happened this week, in a county that encourages drug use by providing addicts with free drug paraphernalia…

It remains unknown if Edgar survived, but these past few years trapped in addiction offer a sobering look at what too many in our community are enduring.

“This is Daniel Edgar.”

“This is Daniel Edgar.”

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