Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Tozzer's avatar
Jeff Tozzer
2h

The "non-partisan" League of Women Voters of Clallam County, which oversaw the most recent Clallam Conservation District election, did not respond to an email asking if they thought that election was conducted fairly and in accordance with adopted election procedures. Here is today's email to the county commissioners:

Dear Commissioners,

A recent investigation reported that federal agents located a missing teenage girl from Arizona living in Olympia's "Jungle" homeless encampment. The story has renewed concerns about crime, violence, and human trafficking associated with large, unmanaged encampments.

Clallam County has similar encampments along areas such as Tumwater and Peabody Creeks. While no one can say with certainty what is or is not occurring in every encampment, it would seem unwise to assume trafficking is not happening here simply because it has not been publicly identified.

Beyond placing signs in county restrooms encouraging trafficking victims to call 911, have the commissioners considered the possibility that illegal encampments permitted to remain on public land could be locations where vulnerable adults or children are being trafficked, exploited, or concealed from family or law enforcement? If so, what specific actions have the commissioners taken to reduce that risk?

I appreciate any information you can provide.

Reply
Share
Robert's avatar
Robert
2h

If you need but one reason to vote to remove the current county commissioners during election season, it is the fact that they are supporting giving public lands owned in trust by all Americans to a tribal entity that can, at their pleasure, then do whatever they wish with the land, including reducing and/or eliminating public access and/or restricting usage. Oh, and by the way, at present the tribe depends on hundreds of thousands of dollars to our tax money to operate their portion of the shared management agreement. If/when they obtain ownership, does the taxpayer have to continue paying? What is the benefit to anyone except the tribe for such a land transfer?

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Tozzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture