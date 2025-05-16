Clallam County Watchdog

Matt Dalton
4h

There’s been a huge environmental push for many years. Europe is pushing its people toward starvation with their push to get rid of farming, because it “harms” the environment. Similar behaviors in the United States are almost exclusively used to manipulate people into doing something, they ordinarily wouldn’t do, to save the world.

Almost all of these environmental pushes can easily be traced to the real motivations, which is money, power, and control.

Clallam Country has completely signed onto the environmental wacko train and has manipulated the public into doing or supporting things on a basis of fear. Fear that if they don’t go along with the environmentalists environmental save of the day they’ll be cancelled.

Meanwhile the country devolves further and further into poverty and drug addiction for young people due to lack of any meaningful employment or prospect for employment. Saving the environment usually only supports monetarily the peopling advocating for it and the rest of the population be damned.

Sally Kincaid
3h

The 3 Crabs issue is fairly simple to fix, in my opinion. If rerouting the Dungeness has added to the problem of flooding, the county should add a levy that would protect the homes being affected. Whatever caused the problem should be rectified. Easy peasy.

