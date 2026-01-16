Clallam County Watchdog

Jeff Tozzer's avatar
Jeff Tozzer
4h

The commissioners did not answer the last email. Here is today's question:

Dear Commissioners,

After approving guaranteed, long-term public funding for the Clallam Conservation District without a vote of the people, what leverage do the Commissioners believe they still have to ensure the CCD follows election law, maintains financial accountability, and meaningfully engages the public—especially given that a prior CCD election was thrown out and the District is now restricting public participation?

All three commissioners can be reached by emailing the Clerk of the Board at loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov

MK's avatar
MK
6h

"During the meeting, Williams complained that the public does not “understand” issues like water quality and warned the District could “lose our expertise” if the pool of voters changes."

And there it is, Marky Mark and his funky bunch continue with their reign of conniving power.

The BOCCC has emboldened the CCD and instead of stepping up to defend the citizens of Clallam County capitulate to this insanity.

Jake, 2026!

