Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Jeff Tozzer's avatar
Jeff Tozzer
4h

The commissioners and Health Officer Berry did not reply to yesterday's email asking if it's standard practice to mischaracterize their constituents' concerns to portray them as "hating" poor people or just wanting homeless residents to "die on the street." Here is today's email sent to the commissioners:

Commissioners,

I am writing to once again ask about the status of the reported request from the Jamestown Tribe for Clallam County to submit a letter of support to the federal government regarding the proposed transfer of public federal land into tribal trust status.

Has the Board discussed whether it intends to write such a letter, either publicly or privately? If so, what is the current status?

I would also like to ask whether the Commissioners would consider writing a separate letter on behalf of county residents supporting the continued public ownership of these lands and keeping them in the federal public domain for all Americans to access and enjoy.

These questions have been raised repeatedly by members of the public, yet there has been no direct response from the Board. Given the magnitude and permanence of transferring public lands into trust status, many residents believe the public deserves transparency and a clear explanation of where their elected officials stand.

Once public land leaves the federal public domain and enters trust status, the public loses meaningful oversight and future access protections can change permanently. For many residents, this is not simply a land transaction, but a generational public policy decision.

Will the Commissioners commit to publicly discussing:

Whether they support the transfer;

Whether they intend to submit a support letter;

And whether they are willing to advocate equally for keeping the land public?

Thank you for your time and consideration.

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Glen Parker's avatar
Glen Parker
5h

Good morning Jeff and Doggers,

My concerns are off the charts on this. I live 1/2 mile from bulldozed wetlands. They can and do skirt the environmental protection laws all the time.

This wetlands area is the second of 2 the other 6 miles away.

Keep putting the brakes on this everyone, Please.

Thanks all!

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