Clallam County Watchdog

Jeff Tozzer
2h

The commissioners did not answer the last question emailed to them. Here is today's question (thanks for the inspiration, Robert!):

Dear Commissioners,

Given what this article shows about a major county issue going unnoticed for years, would the commissioners be open to publicly tracking how their work time is actually spent?

Specifically, would you consider recording and sharing how many hours are spent on core county commissioner duties versus time spent serving on outside boards, committees, and associations—and, at a high level, what that time is being used for?

In the private sector, employees are routinely expected to account for how their time is used, especially when big problems slip through the cracks. If something this significant can go unaddressed, what transparency measures are you willing to put in place so the public can better understand how commissioners are allocating their time and attention?

Jacob Seegers
4h

In the private sector, forgetting or declining to bill customers for millions of dollars in services would result in immediate termination. Yet for three consecutive years, county commissioners and the finance team have warned of multi-million-dollar annual deficits and claimed the county is broke. In reality, proper management and enforcement of existing contracts would have balanced the budget every year.

This is not a minor oversight—it is a systemic failure with significant financial consequences. The magnitude of this failure cannot be overstated.

