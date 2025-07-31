Olympic Medical Center (OMC) CEO Darryl Wolfe has submitted his resignation, effective immediately, after 19 years with the hospital. The official statement from OMC cites “personal reasons” for his departure, but the timing raises questions among Clallam County residents.

Engaged residents have closely followed OMC leadership recently, raising concerns over executive compensation, management decisions, and transparency issues at the publicly funded institution. Wolfe’s annual compensation, which exceeded $280,000, had been a frequent point of contention—especially as OMC pursued and ultimately passed a property tax levy earlier this year, citing financial strain.

OMC Board President Ann Henninger thanked Wolfe for his service and confirmed that an interim CEO will be appointed soon. The Board is expected to discuss interim leadership and begin the search for a permanent replacement at its upcoming meeting on August 6.

Hospital press release

PORT ANGELES (July 31, 2025) – Olympic Medical Center (OMC) announced today that Darryl Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer, has tendered his resignation to the Board of Commissioners, citing personal reasons.

“Darryl has shown a steadfast dedication to patients, generous service to our community, and strong support for our providers and employees,” said OMC Board President Ann Henninger. “We deeply appreciate his commitment to OMC over the past 19 years, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Wolfe shared with OMC employees today: “This is a difficult decision, but for personal reasons it is a necessary one. I cannot overstate the gratitude I feel for the experiences I have had . . . for the past 19 years here at Olympic Medical Center.”

The Board of Commissioners plans to secure an interim CEO as soon as possible. The board will discuss placement of an interim and the estimated timeline for the search of a permanent CEO at OMC’s August 6 board meeting.

