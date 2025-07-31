Clallam County Watchdog

Philip Bates
5h

A $280,000 salary seems a bit high for the region and for the observed performance! Clearly the Board needs to embrace a merit based salary approach and pay for performance!

Philip Bates
5h

This episode raises a correlary point I'd like to share: Based on my recent research, Clallam County's Personnel Costs accounts for 69–72% of total general fund spending, making wage-driven increases the largest budget pressure. Personnel and benefit costs are expected to rise 9–12% year-over-year, translating into a 5–8% net increase after vacancy adjustments. Reviewing other similar sized County's around the U.S., Clallam County's Personnel costs are about 10% higher (i.e. ~55%). So, once again it looks like we have a local Government paying itself more and more without metrics and measurable outcomes for the Public tied to the money being spent!

