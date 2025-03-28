Over 58,000 died. Another 1,582 are still missing. More than 300,000 made it home but had been wounded in combat. And those who returned weren’t always welcomed back to their native land.

“We Vietnam Veterans truly appreciate this recognition,” said Commander Lorri Gilchrist of Sequim, a Navy veteran, as she addressed the commissioners on Tuesday after they presented a proclamation honoring local Vietnam veterans.

“It took a long time,” Gilchrist recalled. “We were not really greeted very friendly when this was all happening back in the day,” she said before thanking the commissioners and the gallery for gathering to recognize the service of Gilchrist and other veterans who stood at the podium.

It’s been nearly 52 years since the end of American involvement in the Vietnam conflict, but for many veterans, the war never truly ended. Public hostility and indifference, lack of government support, PTSD and mental struggles, and difficulty adjusting to civilian life are just some of the challenges that many Vietnam veterans faced.

Commissioner Johnson explained that the County’s Northwest Veterans Resource Center is working to start a class called My Healthy Vet, which will help veterans navigate computer registration to access critical resources.

The Northwest Veterans Resource Center (NWVRC) is also home to the Clallam County Veterans Relief Fund, a program providing emergency assistance to qualified veterans and their families. These programs rely on community support and participation to ensure that no veteran is left without the help they need. Connect with this county resource here.

Now, our community has an opportunity to show appreciation for those who served. A “Welcome Home” ceremony honoring Vietnam War Veterans will be held tomorrow, on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 2:00 PM at 107 East Prairie Street in Sequim, at the Jack Grennan American Legion.

This is more than just an event—it’s a chance to finally give these veterans the warm welcome and gratitude they deserve. Come stand alongside those who served and let them know they are valued, respected, and never forgotten.

The Clallam County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation on Tuesday to honor Vietnam veterans.

