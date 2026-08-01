Summer is here and the campaign season is heating up across Clallam County. From festival booths and sticker wars to locked grocery-store restrooms and questions about who really pulls the strings on local policy, this week’s Social Media Saturday captures the pulse of the county. Ballots are already in voters’ hands—make sure yours counts. Here’s what residents are talking about right now.

Joyce Daze & the Candidate on the Ground

Summer has officially started, and it’s Joyce Daze today. Head out to Joyce for the parade and find the Jake Seegers for Commissioner booth.

The highlight of Jake’s campaign is meeting people face-to-face from all over the county and learning what they want from county government. See you there!

French Turns to Indivisible for Ground Game

Commissioner Mike French appears to be harnessing the power of Indivisible to help with doorbelling on the weekends leading up to the District 3 primary.

French is also relying on the group to distribute “I’m Feelin’ French” stickers and skunk stickers that have become the unofficial mascot against challenger Jake Seegers.

Alan Clark, French’s appointee to the Marine Resources Committee (MRC), approves. The MRC has recommended that Three Crabs Road be removed and residents relocated due to sea-level rise. French called the stickers “great work.”

While Indivisible has called for boycotts of local small businesses, summoned police when non-members attend their public library meetings, and removed people from their group for reading CC Watchdog, it remains an active and organized force French can lean on over the next three months—handmaids and all.

Don’t Miss the Postmark Deadline

The League of Women Voters reminds voters that ballots must be POSTMARKED by Election Day—not simply dropped in a mailbox on Tuesday.

The safest option right now is a secure ballot drop box.

Ballot Drop Box Locations

New Signs at Dungeness Refuge

The Jamestown Corporation is moving ahead with installing new signage at the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge.

French’s First Re-Election Post Skips the Voters

Commissioner Mike French’s first Facebook post of his re-election campaign has made waves online—but it forgot to mention the most important part of the job: the voters and citizens who elected him and pay his salary.

Ozias Returns from New Orleans

Commissioner Mark Ozias is back after a three-week stretch away from the courthouse. Photos of the Washington State delegation at the National Association of Counties conference in New Orleans show a good time was had by all.

The Sign That Has People Scratching Their Heads

Can someone explain this sign that has become popular among Indivisible followers?

It claims a vote for one county commissioner candidate is somehow a vote for a president who cannot run for re-election. Inquiring minds want to know.

Free Housing, Cash & New Luxury Complex

An Aberdeen man was arrested on drug charges while carrying $53,000—and living in free government housing.

In related news, North View, Peninsula Behavioral Health’s new upscale homeless-housing complex, expects its first residents next month.

Reddit Debate & a Candidate’s Handle

Over on Reddit, discussions are not focused on the benefits of another four years of Mike French. Instead, users are debating whether it is best to burn, spray-paint, or simply steal Jake Seegers’ signs.

Who is “bemused_alligators”? That is the handle of Democratic Socialist Party candidate Bradley “Nemo” Callaway, currently running for state representative.

And why wouldn’t Callaway embrace property destruction when it’s promoted by our local leadership?

Callaway’s campaign emphasizes a compassionate, human-centered approach.

Fireworks Ban & Behind-the-Scenes Coaching

One resident working on a county-wide fireworks ban reports meeting with Commissioner Mike French, who is coaching her on how to form a coalition and build support for the proposal—which would then come before the Board of Commissioners.

“Astroturfing” is the practice of creating the illusion of grassroots support while the real direction comes from behind the scenes. Does every other cause receive this level of coaching from the commissioner?

Locked Restrooms in Port Angeles

If Clallam County feels more like Seattle lately, you’re not imagining it. Teresa reports that restrooms at one downtown Port Angeles grocery store are now locked and require door codes for customer entry—while the city has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on free public restrooms.

Where the Drug Money Comes From

In a county that distributes drug paraphernalia to addicts and remains soft on drug dealers and open-air use, where do users get the cash to buy the drugs encouraged by Health Officer Allison Berry? Increasingly, it comes from theft. Burglary is not a victimless crime.

Independent Research Continues

Resident David Rogers continues his own research—through public-records requests—into the effects of harm-reduction policies in our community.

Junk RVs & Safe-Parking Irony in Sequim

Sequim is changing. Junk RVs are appearing more frequently. Ironically, the same church that holds an $118,000 contract with the county to provide safe parking allegedly asked a resident to leave its lot while the resident was helping people living in their vehicles.

Seattle’s Warning for Our Veterans’ Bell?

In Seattle, a beloved BBQ pavilion in a city park was demolished because it had become a magnet for homelessness and drug activity.

Will that be the fate of the veterans’ bell next to the Clallam County Courthouse?

Track Your Ballot in Under a Minute

You’ve returned your ballot—but has it been received? Accepted? Challenged? Does the signature match?

Track the status of your ballot. It takes less than a minute.

Track My Ballot

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