Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert's avatar
Robert
2h

Let's see ... Tim Wheeler, an admitted communist who openly broke the law, then thumbed his nose at the state, when he was involved in the tree flagging incident, among other things, and who was quoted as saying, “There are some things more important than just obeying a law,” and whose family received almost $400,000 for the permanent 'development' rights to the family property, which was established in the 1800's -- was that land on which the S'Klallam people had lived from 'time immemorial', making it stolen land? -- is the campaign manager for Mike French, who famously was quoted as saying, "Property destruction is not only fine, it’s usually the only way we’ve ever seen actual change happen."

And these people have the temerity to call Jake Seegers a "carpetbagger," attack his family foundation, and poo-poo Jake's business acumen and success, as if they are bad things? And who are advocating for more of the same -- more homeless services, more "harm reduction," more taxes, more NGO funding, transferring public lands to JKT, more restrictions on law enforcement, and who openly criticize concerned citizens for daring to question the actions and positions of elected officials, and on and on ...

The contrast could not be more clear, could it?

Reply
Share
14 replies by Jeff Tozzer and others
Glen Parker's avatar
Glen Parker
2h

Good morning Jeff and Doggers,

Tim Wheeler and his minions are the problem in Clallam County.

They believe "Government will fix it" to that I say at what cost and when?

Mike has had a lot of years to bring his platform to life. All I've seen is the decay they have brought here. Since he's been in government, have the conditions improved or just the opposite?

Use your eyes and answer for yourself.

Vote Jake Seegers because we can fix this place when government steps aside !

Thanks all and have a great day!

Reply
Share
1 reply
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Tozzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture