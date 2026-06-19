If you want to know how one influential Democratic Party leader viewed Monday’s commissioner debate, look no further than Tim Wheeler’s post-debate recap. The Clallam Democrats’ trustee portrays Mike French as the clear choice while describing Jake Seegers, Clallam County Watchdog, and their supporters in blistering terms. The debate video is now public, giving voters the opportunity to judge both the candidates—and Wheeler’s commentary—for themselves.

The Clallam County Democrats have published video of last week’s County Commissioner debate between incumbent Mike French and challenger Jake Seegers.

For those who don’t have time to watch the entire event, Clallam County Democrats trustee Tim Wheeler has already published his own detailed account of what transpired.

Wheeler is not simply an attendee. He serves as a trustee of the Clallam County Democrats, the organization that hosted the debate.

He has also publicly identified himself as a communist on numerous occasions and has been active in local political organizing for years.

His summary provides an interesting opportunity for voters: they can compare Wheeler’s written account with the actual debate footage and decide for themselves whether the two align.

French and Seegers Through Wheeler’s Eyes

Wheeler opens his article by describing what he sees as the defining contrast between the candidates.

According to Wheeler, Seegers’ top priority is “Public Safety,” which Wheeler characterizes as stronger law enforcement, more police officers, and longer jail stays for offenders.

French, Wheeler writes, identified economic development as his top priority, emphasizing jobs, housing affordability, and treatment options for those struggling with addiction.

Wheeler writes:

“Think about it. Seegers’ priority: ‘Public Safety,’ tougher law enforcement, more police. French’s priority: ‘Economic Development,’ more living wage jobs, more affordable housing. What a sharp contrast!”

Wheeler also notes that French defended medication-assisted treatment programs and praised the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe’s Healing Campus in Sequim.

From Debate Summary to Political Commentary

As Wheeler’s article continues, it shifts from describing the debate to offering his own opinions about the candidates and their supporters.

Discussing homelessness, Wheeler writes that Seegers believes Clallam County has become a destination for homeless individuals because of the services offered here.

Wheeler contrasts that with French’s comments about Seattle, describing Seattle as:

“a great city, growing, a center for the arts and culture and economic innovation, with millions of intelligent, caring, hardworking residents.”

The article then moves beyond the candidates’ answers and into broader political commentary.

Wheeler describes Save Our Sequim activists as “hateful fearmongers” and refers to Clallam County Watchdog as the “offspring” of that movement.

Later, he writes:

“Seegers, Tozzer, and a handful of Clallam Watchdog cultists attend every Clallam County Commissioners meeting...”

He continues to characterize Clallam County Watchdog as a “cult,” accuses participants of engaging in intimidation and slander, and compares the movement to MAGA politics.

Allegations Beyond the Debate Stage

Much of Wheeler’s article focuses on subjects that were not central to the debate itself.

He discusses Seegers’ family foundation, donations, real estate interests, business activities, and alleged conflicts of interest.

He also asserts that these relationships are not properly disclosed and raises questions about transparency.

Whether readers agree with Wheeler’s conclusions or not, these sections read less as a summary of the debate and more as a broader political critique of the candidate.

Tim Wheeler, right, with County Commissioner Mark Ozias and Port Angeles City Councilmember Navarra Carr, who also serves as Mike French’s campaign manager.

A Trustee’s Perspective

One aspect of Wheeler’s article that readers may find noteworthy is his position within the organization that hosted the event.

As a trustee of the Clallam County Democrats, Wheeler is not an independent journalist or neutral observer. He is an elected leader within the local Democratic Party structure.

His article concludes with an explicit appeal to voters:

“VOTE DEMOCRAT! REJECT THE MAGAs, the Christian Nationalists, the hatemongers!”

That closing statement leaves little doubt about where Wheeler stands politically or which candidate he hopes voters will support.

Seegers’ Response

Following the debate, Seegers struck a different tone.

He thanked the Clallam County Democrats for hosting the event and said:

“The questions were thoughtful, the conversation was respectful, and we all had the opportunity to hear different perspectives.”

Seegers also emphasized the importance of finding common ground and working together despite political differences.

Watch and Decide

The debate is now available for anyone to watch.

Rather than relying on summaries from campaign supporters, party officials, political activists, or even CC Watchdog, voters can review the discussion themselves and draw their own conclusions.

After all, the debate was recorded. The candidates’ answers are available. The question is not what Tim Wheeler thought happened.

The question is what actually happened.

Today’s Tidbit: Serious Allegations, No Evidence

Just days after hosting what they described as a successful commissioner candidate forum with a standing-room-only crowd and more than 100 attendees on Zoom, the Clallam County Democrats distributed a very different message to their members.

In a newsletter, the organization celebrated the French-Seegers debate before sharing a statement from an unnamed source concerning County Health Officer Dr. Allison Berry:

“Tozzer and Seegers are personally intimidating and threatening and harassing her regularly, along with their little brigade. Evidence is available on recordings of BOH and Commissioner meetings.”

Those are not minor accusations. They are allegations of intimidation, threats, and harassment directed at two individuals actively participating in local politics.

After receiving the email, I wrote to Democratic Party Chair Ellen Menshew thanking her for hosting the debate and requesting clarification. Specifically, I asked for examples of conduct by either Jake Seegers or myself that constituted intimidation, threats, or harassment, and requested identification of the Board of Health or County Commissioner meetings where this alleged conduct occurred.

The request was straightforward: if evidence exists, provide it.

As of this writing, no response has been received.

Public officials are routinely questioned, criticized, challenged, and held accountable by members of the public. That is a normal and healthy part of representative government. Accusing citizens of intimidation, threats, and harassment is something entirely different. Such allegations should be supported by specific facts, not anonymous assertions circulated in a political newsletter.

The question remains unanswered: What exactly did Jake or I say or do that rises to the level of intimidation, threats, or harassment? The lack of specifics is important because claims like this aren't new. Similar allegations about Dr. Berry being threatened, intimidated, or harassed have been made for years.

After years of contentious public meetings, it is fair to ask where the line is between actual harassment and citizens asking tough questions, requesting records, challenging public policy, and criticizing the actions of public officials. If recordings exist showing threats or intimidation, they should be easy to identify and produce.

Until then, readers can draw their own conclusions.

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