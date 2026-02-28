Clallam County Watchdog

Dr. Sarah
5h

Good Governance Daily Proverb:

If policy cannot withstand daylight, it will collapse under lived experience.

SC
7h

I was a drug addict for much of my teens and twenties. But the drugs were different then. Meth, cocaine, and heroin were devastating enough - yet what we are seeing today is something far more dangerous.

Now, fentanyl dominates the landscape. It is intensely addictive, and the question often isn’t if it will kill someone, but when. If mental health struggles already existed, fentanyl magnifies them many times over, accelerating both physical and psychological decline.

My heart breaks for those trapped in the hopeless cycle of addiction, as well as for the families, neighborhoods, and innocent people affected by the destruction that follows. Compassion matters -but so does honesty. And honestly our current form of "compassion " is hurting our community as well as the people whom are causing their own demise.

From lived experience, I believe real change only begins when individuals are faced with the consequences of their actions. Accountability, paired with opportunity for recovery, is what ultimately saves lives and restores our community.

I sincerely hope our leadership comes to recognize that balance.

And Marge -your voice is strong, even when it challenges others. Strong arguments sometimes invite personal attacks when opposing positions lack substance. Your willingness to stand firm and speak openly inspires many who may not always feel comfortable speaking up themselves. Shine on!

